Department for Education – Statistics at DfE

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The Department for Education use data we collect on schools, further and higher education, children and young people to produce official statistics in line with the Code of Practice for official statistics. Read about the standards for official statistics we work to.

Forthcoming releases

Our latest releases of official statistics are available in the statistics release calendar.

Current releases

You can use the Explore Education Statistics ( EES ) service to find, download and explore statistics.

We also publish ad hoc statistics and transparency data.

1 December 2020: Further breakdowns to be provided within the publication ‘Attendance in education and early years settings during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak’ scheduled for 15 December and subsequent releases

From 15 December we will include local authority breakdowns including by pupil attendance and an update will be provided half-termly. Additionally school workforce data will be published in the new year.

Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician

6 November 2020: Statistical publications for key stage 4 performance and A level and other 16 to 18 results

Following the changes to the way qualifications were awarded in 2020 due to coronavirus (COVID-19) the decision has already been announced not to publish school level performance tables. We have now also reviewed the content of our planned statistical publications, specifically:

Key stage 4 performance 2020

A level and other 16 to 18 results: 2019 to 2020

We have decided to make the following changes.

Breakdowns of attainment by pupil characteristics will be published in November.

In 2020 the final grade awarded to pupils was the higher of the grade submitted by their centre and the grade calculated by Ofqual. Pupils have been awarded their grades and we will report on the final grades awarded, whilst making it clear to users of the statistics that year on year changes might be caused by the different process for awarding qualifications in 2020 rather than reflecting a change in underlying performance.

We have decided it is not appropriate to publish progress 8 and level 3 value added progress measures. These are normally calculated by comparing a pupil’s actual results to a set of expected results produced by a model based on national averages. The difference between the estimated results and the actual results are described as pupils making more or less progress than expected. However in 2020 the vast majority of grades awarded were those submitted by schools and colleges. The difference between a result submitted by the centre to a result estimated by a model would have very little meaning. It would not be appropriate to consider such a difference as a measure of the progress made by a pupil.

We will publish the results as awarded in the summer, and breakdowns of these results by the usual characteristics. We will not publish data which compares results awarded to an estimated or modelled set of results for pupils.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Resources IntroductionThe Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education Resources IntroductionThe Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education Resources IntroductionThe Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education

Ofqual have already published extensive material on the grading of GCSEs , AS and A levels in summer 2020.

There will not be a ‘revised’ publication in January following the decision not to publish school level performance tables, or have the associated checking exercise, based on 2020 results.

Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician

1 May 2020: Publication of ‘Coronavirus (COVID-19): attendance in education and early years settings’ transparency data

Following the announcement that all educational settings would close from Friday 20 March - except for children of critical workers and vulnerable children - we developed a process by which educational settings in England could report daily on important information that would help us understand the impacts of the decision. This information includes the number of students, teaching and non-teaching staff in attendance. Settings were asked to provide us with this information each day they remained open, and if closed let us know when they planned to reopen, if they knew this.

Additionally, we have since developed a process by which local authorities can regularly report similar information on available early years childcare provision.

A summary of these returns is now published every Tuesday as a transparency data publication, Coronavirus (COVID-19): attendance in education and early years settings.

26 March 2020: COVID-19 and the production of statistics

Due to coronavirus (COVID-19) we anticipate that there might be some changes to our regular statistical production. The current disruption to the UK could affect some of our statistics and could result in some delays or reductions in the level of breakdowns we are able to publish.

In some cases, the production of data series may need to be suspended. In particular, the decision that schools, colleges and early years settings will be closed to everyone except children of critical workers and vulnerable children from 23 March 2020 will compromise established data collections from these institutions. Where this is the case, we may explore options around using alternative data sources.

Decisions will be made on a case by case basis, taking into account relevant information, with the three pillars of the Code of Practice for Statistics (Trustworthiness, Quality and Value) guiding our decisions. These decisions will be underpinned by the Office for Statistics Regulation’s guidance on changes to statistical outputs during the coronavirus outbreak. Throughout, where disruption is unavoidable, our priority will be to minimise the impact of any discontinuity on the longer term evidence base.

Giving everyone access to statistics at the same time remains a fundamental principle of the Code, but where this cannot be maintained we will be open and transparent about this and any other potential effects on our statistics. We appreciate that clear communication is vital during this period of uncertainty and will advise of any updates to this position at this page.

We expect to cancel the follow publications for 2020 as a result of the assessments not taking place:

National curriculum assessments: key stage 2, 2020 (interim). Release date: July 2020

National curriculum assessments at key stage 2: 2020 (provisional). Release date: August to September 2020

National curriculum assessments at key stage 2: 2020 (revised). Release date: December 2020

Multi-academy trust performance at key stage 2, 2020 revised. Release date: December 2020

Early years foundation stage profile results in England:2019 to 2020. Release date: October 2020

Phonics screening check and key stage 1 assessments: England 2020. Release date: September to October 2020

Multiplications tables check: 2020. Release date: September to October 2020

This list is not exhaustive and we are currently working through impacts on other statistics. We will not publish School Performance Tables in 2020. See updates on our upcoming statistics.

In more positive news we have today launched our new official statistics dissemination platform, Explore Education Statistics ( EES ). Over the next year, EES will operate in parallel with existing statistics pages on GOV.UK as publications are moved to the new platform. A huge amount of development and user research has gone into this service to date, and we’re excited to hear your feedback to help inform any improvements and refinements to improve functionality further.

This is genuinely world-leading work which will change the look and feel of our statistics, making it significantly easier for all users to find, access, navigate, and understand our evidence base. Alongside streamlined high level summaries of key messages, there is new functionality to explore the underlying data and create your own bespoke tables.

Neil McIvor, DfE Chief Statistician

Ad hoc statistics and data releases

Our ad hoc statistics and other data releases which are not part of our regular official statistics publications can be found in the DfE transparency data section of GOV.UK.

Forthcoming releases

Publication date Release title 21 January 2021 Period products scheme: management information 17 February 2021 Devices and internet connectivity data: progress update 11 March 2021 DfE external data shares 8 April 2021 Devices and internet connectivity data: progress update 10 June 2021 DfE external data shares 16 September 2021 DfE external data shares 9 December 2021 DfE external data shares

Archived statistics

You can find statistics published since May 2010 on GOV.UK. Our archived statistics are available from the UK Government Web Archive.