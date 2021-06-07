The table details individualised learner record (ILR) data collection periods, planned learning aims reference data updates and proposed essential maintenance windows.

Documents

Data collection maintenance schedule for 2021 to 2022

HTML

Data collection maintenance schedule for 2020 to 2021

HTML

Details

During the maintenance windows the Submit Learner Data and the Hub (for 2018 to 2019) will be unavailable. The data collection facilities are guaranteed to be open between the ILR guaranteed collection availability dates shown, however, should our maintenance finish earlier we will open as soon as possible.

Published 9 January 2015
Last updated 7 June 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have updated the data collection maintenance schedule for 2021 to 2022, with the references of Learning Aims Reference Data (LARS) being replaced by Find a Learning Aim (FALA).

  2. We have published the data collection maintenance schedule for 2021 to 2022.

  3. We have updated the data collection maintenance schedule for 2020 to 2021 to change the LARS 2 date for R05, which is now Wednesday 23 Decemebr 2020.

  4. We have updated the data collection maintenance schedule for 2019 to 2020 with changes to the R13 and R14 collections. We have also published the data collection maintenance schedule for 2020 to 2021.

  5. We have published the data collection maintenance schedule for 2019 to 2020.

  6. We've updated the data collection maintenance schedule for 2018 to 2019.

  7. Updated data collection maintenance schedules

  8. Updated data collection maintenance schedule 2017 to 2018.

  9. New file Data collections maintenance schedule 2017 to 2018 uploaded on 20 July 2017. New version of Data collections maintenance schedule 2016 to 2017 uploaded on 20 July 2017.

  10. New version of data collection maintenance schedule 2016 to 2017 uploaded on 24 March 2017.

  11. Revised version of Data collections maintenance schedule 2016/17 uploaded on 13 December 2016.

  12. Revised data collection maintenance schedule for 2015 to 2016 uploaded on 21 July 2016. Also new data collection maintenance schedule for 2016 to 2017.

  13. New version of Data Collection Maintenance schedule uploaded on 23 June 2016.

  14. New version of data collections maintenance schedule uploaded on 12 January 2016.

  15. new version of Data collections maintenance schedule uploaded on 22 December 2015.

  16. New version of Data collection maintenance schedule uploaded on 26 November 2015.

  17. New version of Data Collection Maintenance Schedule uploaded on 06 October 2015.

  18. New version of Data Collections Maintenance Schedule uploaded on 17 September 2015.

  19. New version of Data Collections Maintenance Schedule uploaded on 15 September 2015.

  20. New version of Data Collection Maintenance Schedule uploaded on 17 August 2015.

  21. New Data Collections Maintenance Schedule uploaded on 30 June 2015.

    Direction: Jamshed Javeed barred from managing independent schools
    Resources
    A decision from the Secretary of State to direct that Jamshed Javeed s
    Reforms to teacher development
    Resources
    Outline of the reforms to initial teacher training (ITT), the early ca
    Ofqual board minutes for 2021
    Resources
    Minutes for meetings of the Ofqual board that took place in 2021.Docum

  22. New date collection maintenance schedule uploaded on 30 April 2015.

  23. New version of Data collection maintenance schedule for 2014 to 2015 uploaded on 14 April 2015.

  24. New data collections maintenance schedule uploaded on 19 February 2015.

  25. New Data collection maintenance schedule for 2014 to 2015 uploaded on 20 January 2015.

  26. First published.