Information on how quickly Ofqual pays its invoices.

Applies to England

Documents

2020 to 2021 prompt payment data

View onlineDownload CSV 303Bytes

2019 to 2020 prompt payment data

View onlineDownload CSV 291Bytes

2018 to 2019 prompt payment data

View onlineDownload CSV 289Bytes

2017 to 2018 prompt payment data

View onlineDownload CSV 211Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

2016 to 2017 prompt payment data

View onlineDownload CSV 211Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Ofqual prompt payment data quarters 1 and 2

View onlineDownload CSV 223Bytes

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology.

Request an accessible format. If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need aversion of this document in a more accessible format, please email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Details

In line with UK government commitments to increase transparency, we publish details of how promptly we pay invoices. We will continue to publish this data on a quarterly basis.

Published 7 January 2016
Last updated 29 October 2021 + show all updates

  1. Prompt payment for quarters 1 and 2.

  2. 2020 - 2021 quarterly prompt payment data updated to include information from Quarter 4.

  3. Third quarter prompt payment data added and updated in the attachment.

  4. Updated to include data for the 2nd quarter 2020.

  5. Data published up until end of Q1, 2020 to 2021.

  6. Data published up until end of Q4, 2019 to 2020.

  7. Data published up until Q3 2018-2019.

  8. Data published up until Q2 2018-2019.

  9. Updated to include data from 3rd quarter 2017 to 2018.

  10. Added data up to quarter 1 2017

  11. Updated with data for 2nd quarter of the 2016 to 2017 financial year.

  12. Added an attachment for prompt payment data - 2016-17

  13. Added prompt payment data 2015-16

  14. First published.

    Academy and Amazon announce recipients of new Amazon Future Engineer Bursaries for 2021/22
    Resources
    Expansion of Amazon Future Engineer bursary scheme will support women
    Suspension of PGL settings on Ofsted childcare register
    Resources
    Ofsted finds serious safeguarding issues at 4 PGL settings and immedia
    Reforming how local authority school improvement functions are funded
    Resources
    Applies to EnglandSummary Weâ€™re seeking views on proposals to refor