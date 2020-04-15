Basic need capital funding allocated to each local authority to create new places from 2011 to 2022.

Basic need funding is the money we give local authorities each year to help them fulfil their duty to make sure there are enough school places for children in their local area.

The allocations announced in 2020 will allow local authorities to create the new school places they need by September 2022.

‘Capital funding for school places by 2022: explanatory note on methodology’ explains how we calculated the funding for each local authority, using data from the school capacity survey.

‘Basic need allocations for 2022: quality assurance note’ explains the quality assurance processes we followed to calculate basic need allocations, and shows how these processes meet the guidelines in the Aqua Book guidance on quality assurance of government models.

All local authorities have also been allocated additional capital funding to invest in provision for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities through the special provision capital fund.

‘Basic need grant determination’ sets out the conditions of the grant for payments in the 2019 to 2020 financial year. The Secretary of State for Education makes grant determinations under section 31 of the Local Government Act 2003.