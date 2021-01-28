 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Latest Apprenticeship Funding Rules

Details
Hits: 19165

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

#Apprenticeship Reform: The Latest @ESFAgov Apprenticeship Funding Rules (2020 to 2021) 

Information about funding for training and assessing apprentices in England.

The latest rules (2020 to 2021)

There are different funding rules for different apprenticeship start dates. You must follow the funding rules that apply to each apprentice.

The 2020 to 2021 funding rules apply to apprenticeships starting between 1 August 2020 and 31 July 2021.

View the funding rules in PDF format for:

Other documents

You can also view:

The 2019 to 2020 rules

The 2019 to 2020 funding rules apply to apprenticeships starting between 1 August 2019 and 31 July 2020.

View the funding rules in PDF format for:

Other documents

You can also view:

Complete our survey to help us make the funding rules clearer.

The 2018 to 2019 rules

The 2018 to 2019 rules apply to apprenticeships starting on or after 1 August 2018.

You can view the apprenticeship funding rules for:

Other documents

You can also view:

The 2017 to 2018 rules

The 2017 to 2018 rules apply to apprenticeships that started between 1 August 2017 and 31 July 2018.

You can view the apprenticeship funding rules for:

Other documents

You can also view:

The 2016 to 2017 rules

View the 2016 to 2017 funding rules for apprenticeships that started between 1 August 2016 and 31 July 2017.

Previous rules

View previous funding rules for apprenticeships that started before 1 August 2016.

Contact us

Complete our survey to help us make the funding rules clearer.

Training providers

For help and support you can:

  • use our enquiry form
  • email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
  • phone us on 0370 267 0001
  • contact your provider management advisor

Employers

For help and support, use our enquiry form or phone us on 0800 015 0600.

Published 15 March 2019 
Last updated 28 January 2021 + show all updates

  1. We have published a new version of the 2020 to 2021 apprenticeship funding rules (version 3) in PDF. The changes we have made are set out in the summary of changes which can be found on the apprenticeship funding rules page on GOV.UK.

  2. We have published a new version of the 2020 to 2021 apprenticeship funding rules (version 2) in PDF. The changes we have made are set out in the summary of changes which can be found on the apprenticeship funding rules page on GOV.UK.

  3. We have published the 2020 to 2021 apprenticeship funding rules (version 1) in PDF, following feedback from the recent clarification exercise. The web based rules will be live from the 1 August. The changes we have made are set out in the summary of changes which can be found on the apprenticeship funding rules page on GOV.UK.

  4. We have updated the apprenticeship performance-management rules for training providers to include carry-in guidance

  5. We have added a clarification version of the 2020 to 2021 apprenticeship funding rules. We are issuing these funding rules as a clarification version in PDF to give you the opportunity to provide feedback on how we can make them clearer or better understood. Please email any suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Thursday 23 July 2020.

    CITB annual report and accounts 2019 to 2020
    Resources
    Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) annual report and accounts
    Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Frances North
    Resources
    Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
    Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Gemma Beckett
    Resources
    Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc

  6. We have updated the apprenticeship performance management rules 2019 to 2020 for training providers of interest to colleges, training providers, higher education institutions and employer-providers

  7. We have published the ESFA apprenticeship funding rules 2019 to 2020 (version 2) on GOV.UK. The rules apply to all providers, employers and employers-providers receiving apprenticeship funding from the ESFA.

  8. We have published the 2019 to 2020 apprenticeship funding rules (version 1) in PDF, following feedback from the recent clarification exercise. The web based rules will be live from the 1 August, replacing the 2018 to 2019 rules. The changes we have made are set out in the summary of changes which can be found on the apprenticeship funding rules page on GOV.UK.

  9. We have added a clarification version of the 2019 to 2020 apprenticeship funding rules. There are no major policy changes. However, we have simplified some sections of the apprenticeship funding rules with the aim of making them clearer. We are issuing these funding rules as a clarification version in PDF to give you the opportunity to provide feedback on how we can make them clearer or better understood. Please email any suggestions to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Friday 12 July 2019.

  10. We have updated the apprenticeship performance-management rules for training providers.

  11. First published.

You may also be interested in these articles:

School funding statistics: 2020 to 2021 financial year
Resources
Experimental statistics on school funding in England.DocumentsSchool f
Essential Skills enrolments and outcomes in NI: 2002/03 to 2019/20
Resources
Characteristics of those enrolling and performance statistics for the
2019 maladministration report
Resources
Report detailing the maladministration allegations reported to the Sta
Advanced learner loans paid in England: 2020 to 2021
Resources
Figures showing the amount of advanced learner loans paid to students
Further education and skills: January 2021
Resources
Learner participation and achievements in England (August to October 2
Apprenticeships and traineeships: January 2021
Resources
Statistics covering apprenticeships and traineeships in England (Augus
Schools’ costs: technical note
Resources
Information to help schools, academies and others understand costs for
Equality and Diversity Fund: participant analysis 2016 to 2018
Resources
Analysis of participant responses to end of year surveys from the Equa
Creative and design - route review summary
Resources
Review summaryThis creative and design route review is the third condu
CITB annual report and accounts 2019 to 2020
Resources
Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) annual report and accounts
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Frances North
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons. Do
Teacher misconduct panel outcome: Ms Gemma Beckett
Resources
Professional conduct panel outcome, including decision and reasons.Doc

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Laura-Jane Rawlings
Laura-Jane Rawlings has published a new article: Making Youth Employment Policy Work – APPG For Youth Employment Launches Its Report 14 hours 10 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 14 hours

Ofsted nominee training for those managers new to the role...

Overview This webinar builds on the one delivered by Richard Pemble, Ofsted HMI and Simon Ashworth of the AELP in June last year - an overview of...

  • Tuesday, 16 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 14 hours

Good Practice In Governance Arrangements In Workplace...

Overview This webinar will take you through effective practice in governance arrangements for the workplace learning sector. Included will be the...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5287)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page