University of Winchester appoints new Vice-Chancellor

Professor Sarah Greer, Vice-Chancellor, University of Winchester

The University of Winchester (@_UoWNews) is delighted to announce the appointment of Professor Sarah Greer as Vice-Chancellor.

Professor Greer will assume the position in January 2022, following The Reverend Professor Elizabeth Stuart who stepped into the role following the retirement of former Vice-Chancellor Professor Joy Carter in March 2021.

Professor Greer is currently Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Provost at the University of Worcester, where she has worked for the past six years. She is responsible for academic strategy, planning and delivery.

An English Literature graduate of the University of Cambridge, Professor Greer went on to qualify first as a chartered accountant and then, after a further degree in Law, as a barrister, completing pupillage with the Treasury Solicitor.

Professor Greer has held a range of academic and leadership positions including Pro Vice Chancellor, Deputy-Pro Vice Chancellor, Dean and Head of School. She is also a National Teaching Fellow of the Higher Education Academy. Her areas of research are the law of trusts and women’s legal history. She is an accredited mediator in workplace disputes. She has held a series of public appointments including, most recently, as a General Commissioner for the Disabled Students’ Commission.

Professor Greer said: “I am delighted to be joining the University of Winchester as Vice-Chancellor in 2022. I was drawn to Winchester’s values and ethos and its rich heritage of educational excellence and inclusion. I look forward to working together with staff, students and the Board of Governors to ensure that Winchester thrives and succeeds in its mission to deliver an outstanding education for its students, enabling them to flourish as individuals and to make a real difference in the wider world.”

Current Vice-Chancellor, The Reverend Professor Elizabeth Stuart, said:

“Professor Greer has a real affinity to Winchester’s values and culture. She brings a wealth of experience and a clear vision and focus to help the University thrive in a post-Covid world. On behalf of all staff and students here at the University, I can say we very much look forward to welcoming her to join our community.”

Alan Lovell, Chair of the University’s Board of Governors, said:

“The standard of candidates was exceptionally high, but the Board of Governors was unanimous in their decision to appoint Professor Greer. She has an excellent track record of leadership in higher education and we are confident she will spearhead the University of Winchester in its mission to be a beacon for educational excellence, sustainability and social justice.

“We extend our gratitude to The Reverend Professor Elizabeth Stuart, who will be returning to her role as First Deputy Vice-Chancellor. She will continue to play an instrumental role, alongside our new Vice-Chancellor and the rest of the Executive Leadership Team, in the future success of this institution.”

