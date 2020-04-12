New NASUWT General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach Takes Up Post

Dr Patrick Roach @PatrickR_NASUWT has today (12 Apr) formally taken up the post of General Secretary @NASUWT - The Teachers’ Union.

Dr Roach succeeds Chris Keates who has stepped down after 16 years in the role.

Dr Roach has been Deputy General Secretary of the NASUWT for the last 10 years and has worked for the Union in a number of positions since 1998.

He has paid tribute to the vital work of teachers, particularly at this moment of national crisis when teachers and school leaders are at the forefront of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and has called on governments and administrations to prove they genuinely value the profession by ending the decade-long attacks on teachers’ pay and conditions.

Dr Roach said:

“I am deeply honoured to be taking up the position of General Secretary. I can think of no greater privilege for me than to have the job of General Secretary of a union that is dedicated to putting teachers first, particularly at this time when it is so vitally important that the voice of teachers is heard and listened to by governments, schools and employers.

“Governments have lauded teachers’ efforts in response to COVID-19. Now ministers need to recognise that the decade spent undermining the pay and conditions of teachers must end, by valuing teachers, securing competitive pay and rewards for teachers, ending the misery of crushing and debilitating workload pressures on teachers and ensuring that teachers and headteachers can go to work every day without the fear of being bullied, harassed or verbally or physically assaulted.

“The importance of treating others with respect and dignity has been a resounding message over the last few weeks. Those on whom we rely the most-our nurses, doctors, teachers, care givers and other public service workers-deserve the very best. And the public and politicians cannot continue to expect teachers and other public service workers to be there for them unless they in turn demonstrate they are valued and respected.

“My aim as General Secretary is to put our members first and to continue to fight for working conditions which support and protect every teacher so they can continue to inspire and make a positive difference to the lives of our children and young people.”

