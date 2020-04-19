 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)

Details
Hits: 80
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Information, guidance and support for teachers and leaders on educating children during the coronavirus outbreak.

This page and information for parents will be updated regularly to include further resources and reflect the latest information and developments.

To help protect communities from coronavirus (COVID-19), schools and educational settings are closed, except to the children of critical workers and vulnerable children and the staff needed to look after them.

This guidance includes strategies and practices that teachers and leaders have found useful for supporting education in the home environment. It has been produced by the Department for Education in partnership with the education sector.

We have also published a list of online educational resources covering various subjects and age groups that have been recommended by teachers and school leaders.

Schools might also consider using resources from Oak National Academy, which is a new, high-quality collection of lessons and online resources. It has been set up in response to school closures and is supported by the government. From Monday 20 April, it will offer video lessons by teachers for primary and secondary school children in a range of core curriculum subjects.

Guidance on remote education during coronavirus

Safeguarding and remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)

Understand how to follow safeguarding procedures when planning remote education strategies and teaching remotely.

Get help with technology for remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Department for Education is working in partnership with an industry coalition to provide technology to support remote education.

Advertisement

Safeguarding and remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
This guidance is to help schools and teachers support pupilsâ€™ educat
Independent school pupils twice as likely to get online lessons every day
Home Learning
A third of pupils are taking part in online lessons while schools are
New guidance will help Wales stay safe and stay learning while dealing coronavirus impact
Home Learning
Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Monday, April 20) publi

You may also be interested in these articles:

TRAIN TO BE AN ASTRONAUT… FROM HOME! TIM PEAKE LAUNCHES STEM HOME LEARNING
Home Learning
British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an
What parents and carers need to know about schools and education during the coronavirus outbreak
Home Learning
@EducationGovUK Information for parents and carers about educational p
Supporting vulnerable children and young people during the coronavirus outbreak
Home Learning
Guidance for education settings and local authorities about children s
Get help with technology for remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
The Department for Education is working in partnership with an industr
Help children with SEND continue their education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
@EducationGovUK Advice for parents and carers looking after children w
Help children aged 2 to 4 to learn at home during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
Advice for parents and carers of children who have not yet started sch
Supporting your children's education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
Information, guidance and support for parents and carers of children w
Help primary school children continue their education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
Advice for parents and carers looking after primary school children.Co
Safeguarding and remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
This guidance is to help schools and teachers support pupils’ educat
Independent school pupils twice as likely to get online lessons every day
Home Learning
A third of pupils are taking part in online lessons while schools are
New guidance will help Wales stay safe and stay learning while dealing coronavirus impact
Home Learning
Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Monday, April 20) publi
Kurdish student excels with home learning
Home Learning
An English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) student at @Keighley

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Fay McFarlane
Fay McFarlane has published a new article: Want a career in fashion? Here are your options 1 hour 44 minutes ago
Andrew Frobisher
Andrew Frobisher has published a new article: The UK’s Graduate Gender Pay Gap - Which Degrees Lead to Fairly Paid Jobs? 1 hour 45 minutes ago
Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: Life After Graduation: How to Choose the Right Path 1 hour 46 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4429)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page