 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Supporting your children's education during coronavirus (COVID-19)

Details
Hits: 94
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Information, guidance and support for parents and carers of children who are learning at home 

This page and information for teachers will be updated regularly to include further resources and reflect the latest information and developments.

Schools, nurseries and childcare providers are currently closed to the majority of children. Places are available for vulnerable children and the children of critical workers.

While staying at home due to coronavirus, parents and carers may be worried about their children’s development and the impact of missing school or nursery.

No one expects parents to act as teachers, or to provide the activities and feedback that a school or nursery would. Parents and carers should do their best to help children and support their learning while dealing with competing demands.

Get specific advice on how education can continue at home for your children:

Parents of secondary school children should contact their school for guidance. Additional advice will be available for these parents soon.

Alongside any work your children receive from school, you can try using online educational resources covering various subjects and age groups. These have been recommended by teachers and school leaders.

Educational programmes to help children learn at home are available on the BBC.

It is important to have regular conversations about staying safe online and to encourage children to speak to you if they come across something worrying online.

Mental health and wellbeing

The change of routine and staying at home may make this a difficult time for some children. Public Health England has published advice on how to support your children’s wellbeing during the coronavirus outbreak.

Guidance is also available to help you look after your own mental health.

Advice for children of different ages

Help children aged 2 to 4 to learn at home during coronavirus (COVID-19)

Information on incorporating learning into everyday life and play.

Help primary school children continue their education during coronavirus (COVID-19)

Structuring your day and knowing how to provide support and feedback.

Help children with SEND continue their education during coronavirus (COVID-19)

Resources designed to support special educational needs and disabilities.

Advertisement

Safeguarding and remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
This guidance is to help schools and teachers support pupilsâ€™ educat
Independent school pupils twice as likely to get online lessons every day
Home Learning
A third of pupils are taking part in online lessons while schools are
New guidance will help Wales stay safe and stay learning while dealing coronavirus impact
Home Learning
Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Monday, April 20) publi

You may also be interested in these articles:

TRAIN TO BE AN ASTRONAUT… FROM HOME! TIM PEAKE LAUNCHES STEM HOME LEARNING
Home Learning
British astronaut @Astro_TimPeake launches free #STEM home-teaching an
What parents and carers need to know about schools and education during the coronavirus outbreak
Home Learning
@EducationGovUK Information for parents and carers about educational p
Supporting vulnerable children and young people during the coronavirus outbreak
Home Learning
Guidance for education settings and local authorities about children s
Get help with technology for remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
The Department for Education is working in partnership with an industr
Help children with SEND continue their education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
@EducationGovUK Advice for parents and carers looking after children w
Help children aged 2 to 4 to learn at home during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
Advice for parents and carers of children who have not yet started sch
Remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
Information, guidance and support for teachers and leaders on educatin
Help primary school children continue their education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
Advice for parents and carers looking after primary school children.Co
Safeguarding and remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
This guidance is to help schools and teachers support pupils’ educat
Independent school pupils twice as likely to get online lessons every day
Home Learning
A third of pupils are taking part in online lessons while schools are
New guidance will help Wales stay safe and stay learning while dealing coronavirus impact
Home Learning
Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Monday, April 20) publi
Kurdish student excels with home learning
Home Learning
An English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL) student at @Keighley

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Fay McFarlane
Fay McFarlane has published a new article: Want a career in fashion? Here are your options 1 hour 44 minutes ago
Andrew Frobisher
Andrew Frobisher has published a new article: The UK’s Graduate Gender Pay Gap - Which Degrees Lead to Fairly Paid Jobs? 1 hour 45 minutes ago
Kevin Devoto
Kevin Devoto has published a new article: Life After Graduation: How to Choose the Right Path 1 hour 46 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4429)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page