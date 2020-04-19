Get help with technology for remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

The Department for Education is working in partnership with an industry coalition to provide technology to support remote education.

Schools and colleges will soon be able to get access to more remote education resources during the school closure period. Local authorities will also soon be able to get access to resources to support care leavers and children with social workers.

The Department for Education is working in partnership with technology suppliers such as Google and Microsoft to provide:

internet access and digital devices (such as laptops) for some disadvantaged secondary school pupils who do not already have them

internet access and digital devices for care leavers and children with social workers who do not already have them

support for schools to access online platforms where teachers can set and collect work from pupils

training on using remote education resources from the technology suppliers

support from other schools and colleges who are already using these resources

Schools, trusts and local authorities will be able to place online orders for devices for eligible pupils from Wednesday 22 April. Parents and pupils will not be able to order the devices themselves.

We’ll update this page closer to that date with the web address for placing orders as well as more information about what is included and how to apply.

Read the other guidance on remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19).

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Home Learning This guidance is to help schools and teachers support pupilsâ€™ educat Home Learning A third of pupils are taking part in online lessons while schools are Home Learning Education Minister @Kirsty_Williams has today (Monday, April 20) publi