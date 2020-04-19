Get help with technology for remote education during coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Department for Education is working in partnership with an industry coalition to provide technology to support remote education.
Schools and colleges will soon be able to get access to more remote education resources during the school closure period. Local authorities will also soon be able to get access to resources to support care leavers and children with social workers.
The Department for Education is working in partnership with technology suppliers such as Google and Microsoft to provide:
internet access and digital devices (such as laptops) for some disadvantaged secondary school pupils who do not already have them
internet access and digital devices for care leavers and children with social workers who do not already have them
support for schools to access online platforms where teachers can set and collect work from pupils
training on using remote education resources from the technology suppliers
support from other schools and colleges who are already using these resources
Schools, trusts and local authorities will be able to place online orders for devices for eligible pupils from Wednesday 22 April. Parents and pupils will not be able to order the devices themselves.
We’ll update this page closer to that date with the web address for placing orders as well as more information about what is included and how to apply.
The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.
Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.
FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.