 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Online education platform selected as part of National Tutoring Programme to support disadvantaged pupils

Details
Hits: 339
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The Government’s National Tutoring Programme (NTP) aims to improve access to tutoring to support pupils who need it most during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Online teaching and learning provider, Tute, has been chosen to help address the Covid-19 attainment gap and support disadvantaged pupils across England through the National Tutoring Programme (NTP).

Available from Monday, 2nd November, Tute will deliver high-quality tutoring to primary and secondary schools as part of the subsidised NTP framework.

Covid-19 has caused widespread disruption for students up and down the country, with an estimated 2.5 million children missing out on education due to school closures, according to research from The London School of Economics. This partnership reflects the Government’s and Tute’s commitment to ensuring no students are left behind because of the pandemic.

As an approved Tuition Partner, Tute will support disadvantaged students whose education was disproportionately affected during lockdown. Through live, interactive online lessons delivered by their qualified teachers, Tute will provide tuition in core subjects across Key Stages 1-4 in mainstream, alternative provision and special educational needs (SEND) settings.

For some learners who struggle in traditional classroom environments, studying online during the pandemic has been a positive experience. Research from The National Tutoring Programme found that nine in ten children felt more confident learning in a virtual setting over lockdown. As an online classroom, schools in any region can access Tute’s tutoring provision.

Tute’s online classroom means that schools in any region can access the lessons, ensuring that students can continue to receive outstanding tutoring remotely, in case of self-isolation or local lockdowns.

Vanessa Leach, Managing Director at Tute, said:

“As schools continue to grapple with the challenge and uncertainty of Covid-19, it’s essential that we support teachers with the fantastic work they’re already doing to help students catch up on any learning missed over lockdown.

“We’re extremely proud to be part of the National Tutoring Programme and delivering high-quality online tutoring to students at greatest risk of slipping behind in their education. It’s what we’ve always done so we are thrilled to be a Tuition Partner.

“Remote learning presented unique difficulties for children from disadvantaged backgrounds - young people need accessible resources and continuity with their education now if we want to close the widening attainment gap and provide all students with the skills necessary to thrive in life.”

Robbie Coleman, Director of the secretariat of the National Tutoring Programme, said:

Now illegal to let students isolate without work
Home Learning
From today (21 Oct) the Government has made it illegal for schools to
All you need to know about home-schooling and elective home education (EHE)
Home Learning
What is home-schooling?During the period when schools were closed to a
Providing meaningful educational experiences in STEM during COVID-19 through remote learning
Home Learning
The National Museum of Computing (@TNMOC), an independent charity, has

“The National Tutoring Programme has one simple aim - to support teachers and schools to support their pupils who have missed out the most as a result of school closures. We’re pleased to welcome our new Tuition Partners who will make tutoring accessible to disadvantaged pupils who need it most.

“The National Tutoring Programme is a tool for teachers. We hope that by providing high-quality, cost effective tutoring to disadvantaged pupils the NTP will make a difference to those who need it most across the country.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cost of missed learning has been greater for some year groups
Home Learning
New analysis published today (14 Jul) by the National Foundation for E
Get technology support for students during coronavirus (COVID-19)
Home Learning
@EducationGovUK is providing digital devices (laptops and tablets) and
Can distance learning lead to musculoskeletal disorders?
Home Learning
In a 2017 study conducted by the Global Burden of Disease, it was foun
Now illegal to let students isolate without work
Home Learning
From today (21 Oct) the Government has made it illegal for schools to
Join Google for The Anywhere School, an online event on the future of education
Home Learning
#GoogleEdu - This year we experienced educational disruption at a scal
Studying From Home: Will you need to switch your broadband provider?
Home Learning
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many Universities will transition from i
Oak National Academy reaches 20 million lessons and 344 years of video in first term
Home Learning
@OakNational Academy has today (23 Jul) published data and research fr
All you need to know about home-schooling and elective home education (EHE)
Home Learning
What is home-schooling?During the period when schools were closed to a
Skills you can learn from home to get the best-paid jobs in the UK
Home Learning
Learn how to codeOur analysis found that coding skills are paid extrem
Providing meaningful educational experiences in STEM during COVID-19 through remote learning
Home Learning
The National Museum of Computing (@TNMOC), an independent charity, has
Only 34% of UK pupils felt motivated to learn remotely, finds edu research house
Home Learning
The ‘Learning in a changing landscape’ report details the lessons
35,000 YOUNG PEOPLE INSPIRED BY INEOS 1:59 CHALLENGE EDUCATION RESOURCES
Home Learning
@1851Trust, @TeamINEOS UK’s official charity, launched their online

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

tracie dodkins
tracie dodkins had a status update on Twitter 11 hours 52 minutes ago

@BBCEssex H - Hathai-
View Original Tweet

Learning Curve Group
Learning Curve Group has published a new article: Learning Curve Group; Top 30 in the Top 100 apprenticeship employers in England 14 hours 47 minutes ago
Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Borders College launches its strategic ambition for the Borders and beyond 14 hours 53 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5068)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page