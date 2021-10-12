UK economy struggles with a “labour gap” of nearly one million workers - UK labour market: October 2021

Lowest ever number of jobseekers chasing each vacancy, as labour shortages set new records - “We need urgent action at the spending review to improve support for older people, parents and disabled people”

This morning’s Labour Market Statistics confirm that the UK labour market now has the lowest ever number of unemployed people per vacancy – which is the key measure used in assessing the balance between labour demand and labour supply (or how ‘tight’ or ‘loose’ a labour market is). In June-August 2021 there were 1.45 unemployed people per vacancy, as job openings continuing to set new records while unemployment fell back. At the height of the crisis (April-June 2020) this figure was 4.1 unemployed people per vacancy; while before the crisis, in data stretching back to 1971, the figure has never been lower than 1.5.

Much of the focus in recent weeks has been on specific skills shortages related to HGV driving and Brexit. However today’s figures reiterate that these are labour shortages affecting the whole economy, and where likely between a quarter and a third is explained by lower migration. IES estimates that the UK now has a “labour gap” of 900 thousand, between the number of people in the labour market now and what would have been expected based on pre-crisis trends. This is being driven by large falls in participation for older people and young people, alongside continued wide employment gaps for disabled people and those with health conditions.

Commenting on the figures, IES Director Tony Wilson said:

“Today’s figures show that labour shortages are now affecting the whole economy, with fewer unemployed people per vacancy than at any time in at least forty years. We estimate that there’s nearly a million fewer people in the labour market than on pre-crisis trends, with this being driven particularly by fewer older people in work and more young people in education. These shortages are holding back our economic recovery, and won’t fix themselves by just exhorting firms to pay people more. Instead we need to do far better at helping some of the six million people who are outside the labour market because of ill health, caring or full-time study to get back into work. For government, we need urgent action at the spending review this month to improve support for older workers, parents and disabled people in particular, where we’ve spent less on employment support in the last year than the furlough scheme costed in a single week. And firms will need to do more too, particularly by improving how they advertise and recruit, but also in trying to meet people half way on job security, flexibility and workplace training and support.”

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Featured Voices Today (12 Oct) marks Ada Lovelace Day, celebrated across the world. It Featured Voices By now, most companies have realized that training both new and old em Featured Voices Education Secretary @NadhimZahawi addresses NAHT Conference Paul White

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning and Work Institute, said:

“Employment continues to recover strongly amid reports employers are struggling to fill the record 1.1 million vacancies. However, employment is still 657,000 below pre-pandemic levels and long-term unemployment is up almost 50%. With 3.2 million people either unemployed or wanting to work, we need to accelerate efforts to help people look for work and match people and jobs. At the same time, average earnings data are distorted by the effects of the pandemic while many households are hit by the rising cost of living and cuts to Universal Credit.

2Now is not the time to roll back support: in his spending review, the Chancellor needs to have a joined up plan to widen employment support and support households. In addition, employers need to review their offer to potential employees, including how to make more jobs accessible to people with health conditions and disabilities or caring responsibilities. Otherwise, with around one million people on furlough as the scheme ended, supply crunches risk doing long-term damage.”

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said:

“With unemployment falling once again, and another record rise in the number of workers on employer payrolls, it's clear our plan to create, support and protect jobs is working.

“As we enter the next phase of recovery, the £500m boost to our Plan for Jobs will continue to deliver more skills and opportunities for people up and down the country whilst crucially helping to fill vacancies across growing sectors as we push to build back better.”

Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak said:

“As we move to the next stage of our support, it’s encouraging to see our Plan for Jobs working – the number of expected redundancies remained very low in September, there are more employees on payrolls than ever before and the unemployment rate has fallen for 8 months in a row.

“We remain committed to helping people find great work, with an extra £500m to support hundreds of thousands back into employment and help the lowest paid to progress in their careers.”

Estimates of employment, unemployment, inactivity, average weekly earnings, vacancies and other labour market related statistics for the UK.