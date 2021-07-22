 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

£1 million education programme for Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children announced

Details
Hits: 318

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Lord Stephen Greenhalgh

@educationgovuk - Education programmes to help support Gypsy, Roma and Traveller pupils have been launched by the Communities Minister, Lord Greenhalgh (@team_greenhalgh), today (22nd July).

The new programmes will focus on boosting educational attainment, tackling exclusion and drop-out rates and improving pathways to employment for Gypsy, Roma and Traveller children, backed by £1 million Government funding. 

The pilot programmes will reach 150 schools and involve a range of targeted work, including:

  • reducing drop-out rates by engaging families with pre-school children and those transitioning from primary to secondary school,
  • targeting young people not in education, employment or training,  
  • fostering better cooperation between councils, schools and families and
  • tutoring for catch-up lessons to support pupils whose education has been disrupted by the pandemic.

Bradford, Central Bedfordshire, Essex, Hillingdon and Surrey have been chosen as the pilot areas, with the programmes informing future Government work that make a real difference to the lives of people in the community. 

Communities Minister Lord Greenhalgh said: 

“Access to education is absolutely key to improving the life chances of all children.

“Our £1 million education programme will reach over 600 children and young people in areas across the country 

“This work will help ensure no community is left behind in the Government’s drive to level up the nation.” 

Today’s announcement includes funding for the Open Doors Education and Training organisation to continue catch-up tutoring for Gypsy, Roma and Traveller pupils, building on £400k invested last year to deliver catch-up support and expert guidance to help young people progress. 

This funding complements the significant investment that DfE has made of over £3 billion for education recovery, including a significant expansion of its tutoring programme to support children and young people to make up for learning lost during the pandemic.

Additional Info: 

The pilot areas were chosen as those with the highest number of GRT pupils attending primary and/or secondary school, according to data from the DfE 2020 National Pupil Database.   

The Department for Education announcement in June included £1 billion for a national tutoring revolution, made up of:

  • £218 million of new funding directed through the government’s flagship National Tutoring Programme. This is on top of the £215 million funding already planned to be invested in the 2021-22 academic year;
  • £579 million to fund schools to develop local tutoring provision using new or existing school staff; and
  • £222 million to fund an extension to the existing 16-19 Tuition Fund for two further years.

The Department for Education will continue to ensure that support reaches disadvantaged pupils and will work with their delivery partner, Randstad, to ensure that a minimum of 65% of Tuition Partner provision will be provided to pupils eligible for the pupil premium.

This new tutoring funding, combined with the funding for tutoring they have already announced, will allow the Department for Education to provide up to 100 million tutoring hours for children and young people across England by 2024. By phase, this funding enables provision of:

  • Up to 6 million tutoring courses of 15 hours of tutoring for 5-16 year olds by 2024.
  • The equivalent of 2 million 15-hour courses for 16-19 year olds by 2024.

Sponsored Video

Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Banham Academy
Banham Academy has a new avatar. 1 hour 29 minutes ago
Banham Academy
George Robson
George Robson has published a new article: Barton Peveril Student Reaches FA Disability Cup Final 1 hour 36 minutes ago
George Robson
George Robson has published a new article: Barton Peveril Alumnus Helps Unemployed 1 hour 40 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5904)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In Jan 2021, FE News had over 173,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector, putting us in the top 2,000 websites in the UK.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page