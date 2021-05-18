The Skills and post-16 Education Bill and £83 million Post-16 Capacity fund launched - Sector Reaction

@EducationGovUK - New #SkillsBill to transform skills and training, levelling up opportunities across the country

The Skills and post-16 Education Bill will be introduced in Parliament today (18 May), underpinning the government’s skills and training revolution. The Skills Bill was mentioned during the Queen's Speech last week.

The Bill comes as new figures show that further and technical education provision is already estimated to boost the economy by £26 billion, generated from the training started by adults in further education in 2018/19 over their working lives. The new analysis by the government "Measuring the net present value of further education in England", demonstrates the importance of further and technical education to the country’s economic recovery, highlighting the need for greater parity between further and higher education.

This sets the stage for a new outlook for post-16 education where every young adult has a range of opportunities open to them, removing the illusion that a degree is the only path to a good career.

The reforms outlined in the Bill will help to create more routes into skilled employment in sectors the economy needs such as engineering, digital, clean energy and manufacturing, so more people can secure well-paid jobs in their local areas, levelling up the nation and supporting communities to thrive.

A range of policies are already in place to deliver the Prime Minister’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, as set in a speech by the Prime Minister last year.

Today, a new fund has been launched to future proof post-16 provision with a £83 million Post-16 Capacity fund.

Providers are invited to bid for a share of the fund, which will support projects to create more space for areas where there is due to be a demographic increase in 16-19 year olds in the 2022/23 academic year.

This could include building more classroom space or technical teaching facilities, so providers can continue to offer places to every young person who needs one.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said:

“Talent is everywhere in our country and the Skills and post-16 Education Bill marks a significant milestone in our journey to transform the skills, training and post-16 education landscape and level up opportunities across the country.

“This legislation will be vital so we can make sure everyone can gain the skills they need to get a great job locally and businesses have access to the qualified employees they need to thrive.“We’re also investing £83 million to create more classrooms and high-quality teaching facilities, to ensure that colleges can keep up with demand and offer a training place for all 16-19 year olds that want one.”

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

FE Voices Ministry of Justice (@MoJGovUK) figures show that, on average, only 17 FE Voices With students returning to University today, itâ€™s time we do somethi FE Voices As we know the government announced that a number of restrictions are

What is the sector reaction to the The Skills and post-16 Education Bill?

The Association of Employment and Learning Providers (AELP) chief executive Jane Hickie said:

“The capacity fund will be welcome if it’s enabling parity for school leavers and other learners, for example living on the same housing estate, regardless of where they choose to access their opportunity.

"There is a clear need for ensuring these opportunities are aligned with both classroom and work based provision.

"Levelling up requires recognition that post-16 classroom opportunities are not easily accessible everywhere.”

Tom Bewick, Chief Executive of the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB) comments:

“The publication of the Skills Bill is the first major piece of legislation since 2009 when Ofqual was established. It gives the Secretary of State sweeping new powers to end FE college autonomy as we know it. The Bill also has the potential to place in statute a lifetime entitlement to education so that people can retrain for a lifetime of jobs, when a job for life no longer exists. Like any new law, Parliament and government will need to vote for the necessary resources to make the ambition contained in the draft legislation a reality.

"Power without proper resources is futile. And too much centralisation of power without devolving resources to individuals, employers and local communities will not work either. A government study published this week found that vocational technical qualifications deliver value at all levels for learners. This means that the Lifetime Skills Guarantee will need to adapt over time and allow more courses to be undertaken, including for the 9 million individuals who already have a Level 3 qualification but are currently barred from taking part. We’d prefer to see a statutory right to retrain regardless of the prior attainment of individuals made unemployed or affected by the pandemic.

“The Federation broadly supports the direction of travel of the government’s technical education reforms in England. However, we will examine carefully the clauses in the Bill that appear to change the focus of independently regulated qualifications, particularly those that give the Institute for Apprenticeship and Technical Education new powers to accredit technical courses. In no circumstances must we return to a situation where public agencies are marking their own homework when it comes to ensuring public confidence in apprenticeships and qualifications. That’s why Ofqual was set up in the first place.”

Chief Executive of the Association of Colleges (AoC), representing over 90% of England's colleges, David Hughes said:

“Today’s legislation is confirmation that colleges will be central to the country’s economic recovery. For too long the snobbery towards further education has meant it’s been neglected and the Skills and Post 16 Education Bill is a chance to put that right. I hope the government continues to step up and throws its full support behind the college sector as we approach the spending review later this year. The only way to bring ambitious and wide-reaching legislation to life is with fair and long-term funding from the Chancellor to back it up.

"It’s good to see the announcement of the Capacity Fund, with growing numbers of 16 to 18-year-olds enrolling, colleges will be considering how their buildings and facilities can meet the needs of future larger student numbers. We are asking that funds are usable in summer 2022 and not just for one year.

"We look forward to working with the government to help deliver the skills and lifelong learning to build a stronger economy, redress long standing regional inequalities and make the transition to a net zero carbon economy.”

Dr Deirdre Hughes OBE from DMH Associates comments:

"The new Skills Bill launch sets out government priorities, including a skills “revolution” in the form of flexible loans and a promise to strengthen jobs. Perhaps the time has come to realise you can't 'level up' by simply offering more FE or training courses (though greatly needed and much appreciated). This has to be accompanied by clear signposting to high-quality careers support for young people and adults to help them make successful and sustainable progress in learning and work. The wicked question that needs to be addressed: 'Where are the highly visible places and spaces for careers support in England?

"I welcome the intention to drive up opportunities and reduce ethnic disparities, particularly pay gaps. More specialist trained careers advisers and coaches will be essential across England, as part of a triage system that puts local people's needs first. If government commits to invest in practitioners and their skills in the complementary worlds of careers guidance and public employment services (PES), then we are in with a chance to make the lifetime skills guarantee and personalised guidance work for all."

Alice Barnard, CEO, Edge Foundation comments:

“For too long, our Further Education sector has been plagued by short-termism and funding cuts. However, against the backdrop of a changing economy, Brexit, and now the urgency of the corona crisis, it is clear more than ever before that we need our Further Education (FE) sector to be at the forefront of social and economic recovery.

"The Skills and Post-16 Education Bill offers a step in the right direction. We need to support leaners of all ages to develop the transferable and technical skills to thrive, train and re-skill in our changing world of work. To be sustainable, we must ensure that people from all backgrounds are able to access support and training, and collaboration must remain at the heart of the system.

"Government rhetoric now needs to be met with pace and urgent funding if we are to rise to this challenge.”

The key measures introduced in today’s Bill are:

Embedding employers in the heart of the skills system, by making it a legal requirement that employers and colleges collaborate to develop skills plans so that the training on offer meets the need of local areas, and so people no longer have to leave their home-towns to find great jobs. Supporting the transformation of the current student loans system which will give every adult access to a flexible loan for higher-level education and training at university or college, useable at any point in their lives. Introducing new powers to intervene when colleges are failing to deliver good outcomes for the communities they serve, and to direct structural change where needed to ensure colleges improve.

By the age of 25 only 4% achieve a higher technical qualification compared to 33% who get a degree or above

Many of the skills that employers are demanding require intermediate or Higher Technical Qualifications – but only four per cent of young people achieve a qualification at higher technical level by the age of 25 compared to the 33 per cent who get a degree or above.

Evidence also shows these qualifications can lead to jobs with higher wages than degrees.

The measures in today’s Bill will bring greater parity between further and higher education, and help to deliver the Prime Minister’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, ensuring everyone is given the chance to gain the skills they need, when they need them, as set out earlier this year in the Skills for Jobs White Paper.

The Skills for Jobs White Paper forms a key part of the government’s Plan for Jobs which is protecting, supporting and creating jobs across the country and will help everyone to benefit from the opportunities available to them.

A recent survey by the Social Market Foundation suggested that more people would prefer their children to learn a trade than go to university, further demonstrating the value the public see in the excellent opportunities vocational and technical qualifications can lead to.

The 16-19 Capacity fund is part of a wider programme of significant, long-term investment in the buildings and facilities the country needs to delivery world class skills training - including the £1.5bn FE Capital Transformation Fund, T Level capital fund and Institutes of Technology.

The investment will support the government’s reforms to post-16 education, helping to transform further and technical education and deliver the skilled workforce employers and the economy need.