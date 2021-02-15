@IFAteched - 100,000th Engineer to pass apprenticeship
The 100,000th[i] person to pass their apprenticeship is a 20-year-old engineer from the North East of England.
Tests for apprentices, known as end point assessments, were first introduced in 2017.
They were a major step forward for quality compared to what went before – helping employers be confident that apprentices are up to the job.
Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills Gillian Keegan said: “As we hit the 100,000 mark, I want to congratulate all those who have successfully passed their apprenticeship. I also want to thank all of the employers and training providers who have gone above and beyond to ensure their apprentices can continue to get the support and skills they need to progress during the pandemic.
“Almost five million people[ii] have started their apprenticeship journey since 2010, kickstarting exciting careers in a wide range of sectors, from engineering to pharmacy. “Whether you are looking to get your first job or upskill in your current role, apprenticeships are available at all levels so there really is an option for everyone.”
Over four million people trained with the old apprenticeship frameworks from 2010 until they were switched off last year.
More than 770,000 people[iii] have now started on modern apprenticeship standards that introduced end point assessment.
Jordan Gallone, 20, from Hartlepool, was the 100,000th to pass.
It means he has completed his engineering technician apprenticeship with Gestamp Tallent, a company who specialise in the design, development and manufacture of metal automotive components.
He said: “I’m delighted to be the 100,000th successful apprentice. Looking back to why I started, I was excited to have the chance to train to do what I enjoy for a living. I love the idea of using machines and engineering principles to manufacture products that are used all around the world.
“My proudest achievement would be my overall development as student and employee. In school I just got standard results. At the beginning of the job, I struggled to understand a lot as there is a lot to take in. However, I completed my apprenticeship last year with distinction. I would definitely recommend apprenticeships to other people.”
The achievement for Jordan is even more impressive, as it took place against the backdrop of Covid-19 and what has been a really tough year.
Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, said:“Covid-19 has posed major challenges for apprentices, but I would like to thank employers and training providers for working tirelesslywith us to support remote assessment wherever possible. This has helped many people to complete since the first lockdown in March 2020.
“Hitting 100,000 is a fantastic landmark for apprenticeships and I want to congratulate everyone who has passed. We brought in end point assessment to improve the quality of apprenticeships. It’s vital that apprentices are given the chance to prove they have learned everything that employers need and are ready to progress their careers and training.”
References:
[i] https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/apprenticeships-and-traineeships/2020-21 - ‘Underlying data - apprenticeship achievements’/ https://explore-education-statistics.service.gov.uk/find-statistics/apprenticeships-and-traineeships/2019-20
[ii] Starts 2008/09 to 2017/18 - FE data library - Apprenticeships by age and planned length of stay: starts 2008 to 2009 to 2018 to 2019/ tarts 2017/18 to 2019/20
Apprenticeships and traineeships SFR November - undelying data apprenticeship starts
https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/apprenticeship-and-traineeships-november-2020/ Starts 2019/20 Q1 provisional
Apprenticeships and traineeships SFR November - underlying data apprenticeship starts
https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/apprenticeships-and-traineeships-january-2021
[iii] Monthly apprenticeship starts by sector subject area, framework or standard, age, level, funding type and degree apprenticeship: October 2019 tabel from the Apprenticeship and levy statistics: October 2019 release to get starts on standards from 2014/15 to 2017/18
https://www.gov.uk/government/statistics/apprenticeship-and-levy-statistics-october-2019