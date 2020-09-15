The long shadow of deprivation: Differences in opportunities across England

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

A socially mobile country provides equal opportunities for everyone, across big cities and small towns, and regardless of whether your parents are rich or poor.

While previous work has documented the national picture of social mobility in England, new research published today (15 Sept) by the Social Mobility Commission (SMC) and carried out by researchers from IFS and the UCL Centre for Education Policy and Equalising Opportunities, is able to show - for the first time - how earnings outcomes of children from different backgrounds vary across lower-tier local authorities.

It explores why there are differences in opportunities across place, considering the important role of education and the labour market in creating pockets of poor social mobility.

SMC ask what determines areas of high or low social mobility and explores policy options for any government committed to a levelling up agenda.

Sector Response

Helen Barnard, Acting Director at the independent Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) said:

“It’s simply not right that children’s life chances are so profoundly affected by where they grow up. As a society, we believe every child should have the opportunity to lead a prosperous life, free of poverty, no matter what their background is. But this report shows that in certain areas, children who grow up in poverty are much more likely to stay trapped in poverty during their adult lives.

“In the upcoming Budget and Spending Review, the Government has an opportunity to redesign the systems that are failing children and young people. As this research highlights, a one-size-fits-all approach will not solve this problem. Targeting additional investment to weaker local economies will help to provide the skills and opportunities people need to thrive. Boosting targeted social security support would also have an immediate and significant impact on child poverty.”

A Government spokesperson said:

“Now more than ever, our focus is on levelling up the opportunities available to every young person in this country and we will do everything possible to make sure no-one is left behind as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“The needs of the most disadvantaged and vulnerable remain central to all our work and we continue to invest heavily to close the attainment gap through initiatives like the £1 billion Covid catch up fund and pupil premium funding, and through investment in childcare and early years education.

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

FE Voices Like many other FE institutions, we have faced testing times over the FE Voices A system of higher technical educationIn order to create a fairer, mor FE Voices New government incentives to recruit apprentices into the social care

“On top of this we are investing £90 million in 12 Opportunity Areas to improve skills and outcomes for thousands of young people in some of the most disadvantaged parts of England, with a focus this year on rolling out initiatives that have worked in other areas to help other places tackle similar challenges.”

"We have provided over £100 million to boost remote education, including devices to the children who need it most

"Pupil Premium funding – worth around £2.4 billion annually – continues to benefit the most disadvantaged pupils

"Our National Careers Service is supporting young people that have been furloughed, made redundant or had their exams cancelled, and our early years funding to councils, worth a planned £3.6 billion in 2020-21, is providing stability for this important sector.

"Over one million children a year are benefitting from our investment in childcare and early years education.

"Early years settings have received significant financial support over the past months and will benefit from a planned £3.6 billion funding package in 2020-21 for free early education and childcare places. We are providing extra stability and reassurance to nurseries and childminders that are open by ‘block-buying’ childcare places for the rest of this year at the level we would have funded before coronavirus – regardless of how many children are attending.

"We are also investing in early years organisations to help them boost disadvantaged children’s development, with grants targeted at improving outcomes for young children at risk of falling behind by age five, and for those with special educational needs.

"The Department for Education is investing £90 million over four years in 12 Opportunity Areas across England to help level up skills and outcomes for children and young people in some of country’s most disadvantaged areas: £72m in its first three years and £18 million for an additional fourth year until August 2021. This includes Blackpool, Derby, Norwich, Oldham, Scarborough, West Somerset, Bradford, Doncaster, Fenland and East Cambridgeshire, Hastings, Ipswich and Stoke-on-Trent.

"As we enter year 4, we’ve set aside £1 million so our dedicated teams can help other places tackle similar challenges to reduce the attainment gap, recruit and train the best teachers, raise school standards and improve outcomes for thousands more young people.

"Low-income families also have access to Universal Credit which can cover up to 85% of childcare costs.

"This Government understands the challenges many are facing which is why we injected £6.5bn into the welfare system, including increasing Universal Credit and Working Tax Credit by up to £1,040 a year, as well as rolling out income protection schemes, mortgage holidays and additional support for renters.

"Our £1 billion Covid catch up package will tackle the impact of lost teaching time as a result of the pandemic, including a £650 million catch up premium to help schools support all pupils and the £350 million National Tutoring Programme for disadvantaged students. The programme is designed to improve the reach of high-quality providers, including by delivering tutoring remotely, to ensure disadvantaged children in all parts of the country can benefit."