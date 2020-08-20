 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Apprenticeship funding band recommendation process: How to balance simplicity with flexibility

Details
Hits: 288
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

One of @IfATechEd’s roles is to provide recommendations to @GavinWilliamson, the Secretary of State for Education, on what funding band should be assigned to each new apprenticeship.

This is an estimate of the typical, eligible costs for delivering an apprenticeship. The band sets a maximum amount the government will contribute to an employer to cover the costs of learning and assessment. Employers pay apprentices’ wages themselves.

The funding band system supports employers, helping more employers to benefit from apprenticeship levy funding by delivering overall value for money in the programme.

The Institute launched a consultation earlier this year requesting views on a new, more transparent method, which makes use of independent evidence to help set funding bands. It aims to provide funding information at the right time to trailblazers and offer some flexibility for the particular needs of apprenticeships.

We were pleased to receive over 200 responses to our consultation and want to thank those who took the time to comment. The majority indicated that the proposed model was simpler to understand and did indeed strengthen the transparency of the Institute’s funding recommendation process.

People did identify a number of key themes for the Institute to consider in ensuring the approach achieves the right balance. The main issue is how to balance simplicity with flexibility.

We have listened to your feedback and developed a revised model. We are opening a new consultation next week to share this model and find out your views. Your feedback in this consultation will help us refine the approach and support us to model its impact.

The second consultation will run for six weeks, and we’d welcome responses from across industry to help us hone the approach.

We are also planning virtual events to hear from as many individuals and organisations as possible. Details of how to register an interest in these events will be shared shortly on the Institute’s website.

We’ll be sharing updates to keep you updated on progress. If you have any questions in the meantime, please This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Higher Education Taskforce lifts the cap on university places for medical course for the coming academic year
FE Voices
Students can â€˜self-releaseâ€™ through @UCAS_online from their existi
Powering an inclusive future, through apprenticeships
FE Voices
Apprenticeships brings benefits to both employers and apprentices, off
GCSE Results confusion must not distract from long-term inequalities in our education system
FE Voices
Today's #GCSE solutions could be next year's problems The algorithm co

You may also be interested in these articles:

U-Turn on Vocational Technical- Qualification results – what is happening with BTEC’s this year?
FE Voices
There has been a lot of coverage on the U-Turn from Ofqual and Gavin W
How UK universities have responded to the pandemic
FE Voices
In the middle of this world health and economic crisis, a particular g
STUDENTS CELEBRATE GCSE RESULTS 2020 - Sector Response
FE Voices
Students receiving their #GCSEResults2020 today (20 Aug) will be able
Ofqual Guide to GCSE results 2020
FE Voices
#GCSEResults2020 and Summer 2020 grading #AI #Algorithm - What happene
STUDENTS CELEBRATE GCSE RESULTS 2020
FE Voices
Students receiving their #GCSEResults2020 today (20 Aug) will be able
Higher Education Taskforce lifts the cap on university places for medical course for the coming academic year
FE Voices
Students can ‘self-release’ through @UCAS_online from their existi
Powering an inclusive future, through apprenticeships
FE Voices
Apprenticeships brings benefits to both employers and apprentices, off
More than 180 colleges receive share of £200 million to bring building and digital infrastructure up to date
FE Voices
Further education colleges will receive £200 million funding boost to
GCSE Results confusion must not distract from long-term inequalities in our education system
FE Voices
Today's #GCSE solutions could be next year's problems The algorithm co
Apprenticeships will be key to getting the NHS and care homes back to capacity
FE Voices
New government incentives to hire apprentices could not only help to s
Graduates and school leavers could get left behind and have no jobs in September.
FE Voices
British business will suffer if graduates and school leavers are unabl
Level 1 and 2 BTEC grades will not be given out on GCSE Results Day
FE Voices
Sector Response To #BTEC Results Delay Responding to the news that BTE

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Sarfraz Ahmed
Sarfraz Ahmed has published a new article: Beyond Covid - A Careers Advisers Perspective 11 hours 35 minutes ago
Lewisham College
Lewisham College has published a new article: Students at Lewisham College celebrate top grades on results day 12 hours 20 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4855)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page