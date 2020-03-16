 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Education Secretary meets with education sector organisations to discuss #CoronavirusOutbreak and its impact on education

Details
Hits: 729

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson

The Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson met with education sector organisations today (16 Mar) to discuss the #coronavirus impact on education. 

A Department for Education spokesperson said:

“Today, the Education Secretary met with organisations representing school leaders as part of ongoing engagement to ensure that the coronavirus outbreak has the least possible impact on children’s education, and assure them that any actions taken will be based on the latest medical and scientific guidance.

“The Government’s advice continues to be for all schools to remain open unless Public Health England instruct them otherwise.”

The Secretary of State met with the NAHT, ASCL, CST and Ofsted. The Department for Education is in regular discussions with Ofqual, schools and other unions, and we will continue to work together on these issues.

The Department for Education have set up a dedicated helpline for education leaders, teaching staff and parents to answer questions about Coronavirus related to education.

DEPARTMENT FOR EDUCATION CORONAVIRUS HELPLINE

0800 046 8687 8am to 6pm (Monday to Friday)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

This guidance will assist schools and other educational settings in providing advice for pupils, students, staff and parents or carers.

The helpline complements the advice being provided by Public Health England and the daily updates we have been sending to all educational settings since the start of February.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Colleges could lose up to £1million per month if temporary closures for coronavirus were enforced without financial support from the Government
FE Voices
David Hughes (@AoCDavidH) writes to @GavinWilliamson as the financial
This Week in FE: Budget 2020 and Coronavirus
FE Voices
This Week in FE: #Budget2020 and #CoronavirusThis week’s budget teas
Are we considering the real impact of fewer learners doing Level 2?
FE Voices
Since 2014/15, apprenticeship starts at level 2 have dropped from just
#COVID-19 Lockdown: What are we going to do about coronavirus next?
FE Voices
Establishing a robust action plan is the key to survival for every bus
How has the 2020 Budget impacted the FE Sector? £1.8bn for #FE Colleges plus £3bn National Skills Fund
FE Voices
@RishiSunak's #Budget2020 - Is this the Budget to 'get it done'?The go
Crisis! What Crisis? Ensuring Continuity of Learning In Disruptive Times
FE Voices
How #EdTech can help educators to overcome the challenges of the #Coro
The Lost 16-18 Apprenticeship Generation
FE Voices
Since 2017 there has been significant reporting about the decline in #
Equipping the younger generation with the opportunities they need to flourish in even the most rural and isolated areas
FE Voices
#LevellingUp The British Countryside – We’re not doing enough to m
As the use of in-class #EdTech increases Flipped Classrooms are on the rise
FE Voices
#ArtificialIntelligence (#AI) isn't new, but its role in the #educatio
A Vibrant Skills Market
FE Voices
Firstly a big thank you to everyone who has joined my campaign through
Weighing up the options: Take on an EQA role, or become an EPAO?
FE Voices
Developing our #EPAO business: A view from @The_IMI Just over three ye
Generation Z Is Changing How We Approach University
FE Voices
As #GenZ reaches adulthood, they're seeking opportunities that will gu

Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

East Sussex College
East Sussex College has published a new article: East Sussex College student wins top award in Royal Opera House Design Challenge 4 hours 46 minutes ago
GPRS
GPRS has published a new article: Preparing for an interview during a pandemic 5 hours 18 minutes ago
Gavin
Gavin shared a video in channel. 5 hours 18 minutes ago

Gavin Williamson updates schools on Ofsted inspections

Gavin Williamson updates schools on Ofsted...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page