Rishi Sunak set to announce new three-year £2.9 billion Restart scheme to help one million unemployed people in their job search

@RishiSunak to unveil 2020 #SpendingReview that will create and support hundreds of thousands of jobs across the UK

The Chancellor is also set to announce new three-year £2.9 billion Restart scheme to help one million unemployed people in their job search – alongside £1.4 billion of new funding to increase Job Centre Plus capacity.

Tens of billions of pounds of investment in infrastructure will support jobs and spur Britain’s recovery from coronavirus.

HUNDREDS of thousands of jobs will be created and supported through a multi-billion package of investment that is expected to be announced by the Chancellor at tomorrow’s (WED) Spending Review.

Building on his commitment to support, protect and create jobs, Rishi Sunak will also unveil the government’s new three-year £2.9bn Restart scheme to help more than one million unemployed people look for work. Individuals out of work for over 12 months will be provided with regular, intensive jobs support tailored to their circumstances.

He will also announce £1.4 bn of new funding to increase Job Centre Plus capacity so more people searching for work can get the support they need.

Mr Sunak, who will also announce tens of billions of pounds of capital investment to level up opportunity, drive growth and create jobs across the UK, said:

“My number one priority is to protect jobs and livelihoods across the UK.

“This Spending Review will ensure hundreds of thousands of jobs are supported and protected in the acute phase of this crisis and beyond with a multi-billion package of investment to ensure that no one is left without hope or opportunity”.

He will also confirm funding for the next stage of his Plan for Jobs – including £1.6 bn for the landmark Kickstart scheme in 2021/22, which will see the creation of up to 250,000 government-subsidised jobs for young people.

The apprenticeship hiring incentive that launched in August, has been extended to 31 March 2021 and pays employers £2,000 for apprentices hired aged under 25 and £1,500 for those aged 25 and over.

The £375m skills package will start delivering on the Prime Minister’s Lifetime Skills Guarantee, with £138m to fund in-demand technical courses equivalent to A levels (level 3), and expanding the employer-led boot camp training model. This also includes £127m funding to continue skills measures in the Plan for Jobs into 2021-22, investing in sector-based work academies and traineeships, and investing in the National Careers Service to enable more adults to access high quality careers advice.

The ambitious plans for capital investment – which will include the building of new roads, houses, railways and cycle lanes – will support and create hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country, with the Prime Minster already pledging up to 250,000 highly skilled green jobs as part of this ten-point plan for a green industrial revolution.

This Spending Review follows nine months of unprecedented support for businesses and individuals including helping to pay the wages of people in 9.6 million jobs across the country through the Coronavirus Jobs Retention Scheme (CJRS) – which has been extended until March 2021 – and supporting the livelihoods of 2.6 million self-employed workers.

This Spending Review will announce the following new DWP funding to support jobs:

£400m investment in 2021-22, the first step in the £2.9 billion three-year Restart programme.

£1.4bn to build on the Plan for Jobs commitment to increase capacity in Job Centre Plus and double the number of work coaches.

Employment programmes have a proven track record of delivering positive fiscal return.

For example, a recently published cost benefit analysis of the Work Programme estimates an Exchequer impact of £3.21 per £1 spent over four years for participants aged 25 and over and unemployed for a year.

Using the evaluation’s average additional days in work figures, we would estimate 30% of those supported by the programme found work after two years, compared to 23% of those in a comparison group.

Based on learnings from this and other previous employment programmes, the new Restart programme has taken into account the following improvements:

building strong customer service standards to ensure customers receive the intensive support they need;

placing customer satisfaction at the core of the programme, by measuring customer satisfaction as part of performance management; and

taking advantage of the wrap-around support offered by UC, with on-going support from work coaches, and creating 3-way channels of communication between providers, DWP and claimants.

So what is the FE, Skills and Employability Sector Response:

Association of Employment and Learning Providers managing director Jane Hickie said,

“The extension of the apprenticeship hiring incentive could be an important boost to the recovery efforts, especially among smaller businesses where the first set of incentives has proved particularly attractive. Retraining adults affected by the pandemic’s impact is absolutely essential and so new funding for the Lifetime Skills Guarantee will support key sectors. Training providers across the country are ready to play a key role in ensuring that the maximum number of employers, young apprentices and existing members of the workforce benefit from these welcome measures.”

Responding to the Chancellor’s skills and jobs announcement ahead of the Spending Review, AoC’s Chief Executive, David Hughes said:

“The Chancellor is right to invest now and over the coming months in securing jobs and improving skills. The steps set out are the right things to do given the effects of the pandemic look set to be with us for longer than most people expected. Extending the apprenticeship incentive scheme, Kickstart and traineeships are certainly helpful in the short term and will help to support the increasing numbers of young people that need opportunities.

"The Lifetime Skills Guarantee will open up qualifications to people who need to access training and reskilling opportunities. While colleges stand ready to support more young people and adults, they are eager to see the details so they can plan their offer. It also requires flexibility to allow as many adults to access much-needed opportunities, regardless of circumstance. Support for those at risk of being left behind is more important than ever as we map a route out of the pandemic that supports businesses, communities and people.

"There are number of issues that DfE will need to address as spending budgets are set which are vital for colleges to know as soon as possible. These include an extension of the TPS employer contribution grant; capital funding including technology investment; funding for the 100,000 students still losing out on learning due to digital poverty; extra cash this year for the growth in 16-19 numbers and the impact that will have on 2021/22 allocations. It is good news that a funding package has been confirmed to kick-off the Lifetime Skills Guarantee but without an increased funding rate our analysis shows that this will not be viable to deliver.

"I hope DfE can prioritise investment in a skills-led recovery, enabling colleges to support the economy, people and communities that need them most.”

Tony Wilson, Director at the Institute for Employment Studies said:

"We knew to expect new measures for the long-term unemployed tomorrow, but the news that this could be worth £3 billion over three years is very encouraging. We’re estimating that around 200 thousand people who started claiming benefits during the pandemic will have reached long-term unemployment by next summer, when the Restart programme will likely roll out. This would be nearly double the number of people referred during the first few months of the Work Programme in 2011, which was itself the largest employment scheme in our history. Delivering something similar to that would likely have cost around £1 billion over three years, so the far higher level of funding in Restart suggests that either a lot more people will be brought into support, or that a lot more help will be available.

"Inevitably however, the devil will be in the detail tomorrow. Key things to look out for will be how quickly the programme can go live, how long individuals will be supported for, who will be eligible, and what sorts of additional provision will be available to help with things like training, work experience, transport and so on. In our view, this programme needs to be in place by next summer at the latest, it needs to guarantee that all of those on the programme will get specialist, frequent and one-to-one support, and there needs to be substantial funding for re-training and other support – either through the programme or alongside it. Finally, Restart will need to work far better with local partners than the Work Programme and its successors have done. The contracted-out market for employment programmes is just one sixth the size that it was on the eve of the last crisis, so delivering this quickly and well will be a huge undertaking and will need to make much more use of the wealth of expertise in local services, local government and the voluntary sector".

Matthew Fell, Chief Policy Director, CBI, said:

“COVID-19 has swept away many job opportunities, for young people in particular."

“The Chancellor has been tireless in his efforts to protect jobs throughout the crisis and, as the UK begins to eye a recovery in 2021, attention is rightly turning to how to create new jobs."

“The scarring effects of long-term unemployment are all too real, so the sooner more people can get back into work the better.”

A Tesco Spokesperson said:

‘At this challenging time for businesses we welcome this package for jobs and boost for training from the Chancellor. We welcomed 1,000 Kickstarters to our business earlier this month and are also pleased to see initiatives such as the Lifetime Skills Guarantee, which will help us to ensure that our colleagues, new and old, are able to upskill and continue their career development.’

Michelle Ovens MBE, Founder, Small Business Britain, said:

“With the massive challenges facing the UK economy this year, it is encouraging to see the Government investing in driving job creation. Last year SMEs accounted for three fifths of private sector employment in the UK and will be the engine of recovery post covid. We welcome this support to help drive future growth and career opportunities, particularly across small businesses as we move into 2021.”

Claire Walker, Co-Executive Director, BCC, said:

“The impact of Coronavirus on firms' ability to create and retain jobs has been significant.

“To help business communities rebuild, it is vital that government supports them to re-train and re-skill the UK workforce. Investment in Kickstart, in which Chambers are playing a leading role, and the launch of the Restart scheme, will be critical in helping support the recovery.”

Scott Parkin, Chief Executive of the IEP said:

"Whilst we await the detail we see this announcement as a positive step in the right direction for the economic recovery to tackle the challenging job seeking environment that many people find themselves in as a result of this pandemic.

"We believe that services that support people to move into the right job opportunity as quickly as possible are critical to this recovery so it is important to note those 1000’s of Practitioners across public, private and charitable sectors that are already working very hard to deliver great support, advice and guidance, often remotely via the use of technology. This group of professionals will be on the frontline of service delivery, working and collaborating with others to provide facilities that develop employability skills for all that need help and supporting the re-skilling of those that, as a result of the pandemic, may have to change industry sectors to find work.

"The IEP is supporting sector partners to continue to develop learning and development resources that will deliver service excellence at this time of national need".

Stephen Evans, Chief Executive of Learning & Work said:

“It’s great to see the Government investing in support to help people back to work and to improve their skills. Our research shows how high long-term unemployment may rise next year, and we’ve already seen groups such as younger people harder hit by the crisis so far.

The new Restart programme and expansion of Jobcentre Plus capacity are therefore welcome, although I would like to see a greater focus on improving skills and links to local support services. There is still time for DWP to build this into their commissioning. Similarly, initiatives like Kickstart are welcome, but need to be better integrated as part of a Youth Guarantee that tailors support to young people’s needs.

We also shouldn’t lose sight of the stark skills challenges we faced before coronavirus. The Lifetime Skills Guarantee is a start, but we need far more investment in basic skills and entry level learning. A ladder of opportunity is no good if it has rungs missing. Time for a long-term lifelong learning strategy.

The economic picture is stark, but the prospect of effective vaccines brings the hope that this is the beginning of the end of the current crisis. That makes is even more critical we extend a hand of help to everyone that needs it.”

David Gallagher, Chief Executive, NCFE comments:

"The scale of the challenge for adult job seekers cannot be underestimated, exacerbated by the pandemic, meaning people of all ages are finding their existing skills no longer in demand.

"We recognise that the government has already taken significant action to support unemployed people and we welcome this further intervention specifically for adults. The key for those of us in education and skills is to understand where the employment opportunities will be, which sectors are growing as others shrink, and identify how we can equip individuals with the tools they need to train, retrain, and ultimately secure a fulfilling job role. We look forward to hearing the details of the scheme - which we hope can be rolled out at pace - and how we can support this through our employability training for adults".

Ronel Lehmann, Founder and Chief Executive, Finito, The Employability Experts said:

“Let us not forget that Rishi Sunak in his younger days gained valuable work experience serving diners in a restaurant.

"He may be fortunate to have risen to one of the Great Offices of State but I bet that he hasn’t forgotten the impact and experience of securing that first job as a young person whilst at school. I believe him when he expresses his demonstrable commitment to protecting jobs and livelihoods across the UK.”