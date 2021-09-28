@VodafoneUK's Business Unusual #Podcast with @ClaudiaWinkle - Season 2
Business Unusual, a weekly podcast from Vodafone aimed at the start-up and scale-up business community is set to return for its second series today (28 Sept), with Claudia Winkleman taking on the role of host once again. The podcast gives access to some of the most dynamic and inspiring entrepreneurs in the UK today,
Guests for the new series include newest addition to the BBC’s Dragons’ Den programme Steven Bartlett and social media fitness influencer and 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30 inductee Grace Beverley.
Each half hour Business Unusual episode features interviews with leading challenger brands – start-ups and scale-ups who are shaking up their industry and challenging the status quo.
There will be a total of ten episodes for the second series. Episode one, which launches today (Tuesday 28th September) sees Claudia Winkleman in conversation with entrepreneur and Made.com Co-Founder Ning Li, who has now launched skincare company Typology Paris. The start-up is causing a stir in the beauty industry with its range of premium natural and vegan cosmetics and sustainable packaging.
The newest addition to the Dragon’s Den investor panel, Steven Bartlett, who founded his own media companies Social Chain and Media Chain at just 22 years old, will feature in episode four of the series. Episode three will star fitness influencer Grace Beverley, who launched her athleisure brand Tala in 2019, and episode six will hear the story of Khalia Ismain, founder of Jamii, a discount card and marketplace for black British creators.
Business Unusual Series 2 full guest schedule:
- 28th September – Ning Li, Founder, Typology Paris
- 5th October – Pip Murray, Founder and CEO, Pip and Nut
- 12th October – Grace Beverley, Founder, TALA
- 19th October – Steven Bartlett, Social Chain
- 26th October – Michelle Kennedy, Founder and CEO, Peanut
- 2nd November – Khalia Ismain, Managing Director, Jamii
- 9th November – Ailbhe Keane, CEO, Izzy Wheels
- 16th November – Farah Naz, Founder, EX 1 Cosmetics
- 23rd November – Taymoor Atighetchi, Founder and CEO, Papier
- 30th November - Howard and Vivien Wong, Co-Founders, Little Moons
Andrew Stevens, Head of Small Business, Vodafone said:
“We’re delighted to bring back the Business Unusual podcast for a new series. Since launching last year, the podcast has played a pivotal role in helping us connect with entrepreneurs, providing a source of inspiration and information.
“We’ve received such a great response to the podcast from the small business community as it provides a platform to hear from some of the most dynamic and progressive SME business leaders in the UK today - from a diverse range of sectors, backgrounds and experiences.”
Business Unusual podcast presenter and radio personality Claudia Winkleman said:
“Whilst the past 18 months have been challenging for small businesses, many have found innovative ways to adapt. That’s why getting to the heart of the most dynamic entrepreneurs and their journey is what makes Business Unusual a fascinating podcast for anyone looking to start their own business or at a more mature stage. These discussions are designed to provide a source of inspiration to ensure that the great British entrepreneurial spirit is never broken.”
Entrepreneurs are increasingly turning to podcasts to learn from other established business leaders to develop their own knowledge base. Entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den Investor Steven Bartlett commented:
“Podcasts like Business Unusual are a great learning resource for anyone wanting to start a business or well into their journey. I started my own business at 22 years old and effectively had to teach myself, I listened to leading entrepreneurs daily to help develop my own strategies.
“I really hope my story can continue to inspire others as starting a business can often appear daunting, but with a great mix of learning and experience often becomes the most positive decision one can make.”
Josh Adley, Director of Commercial and Client Relations, Listen said
“Vodafone’s Business Unusual is a brilliant example of a brand taking podcasting seriously. Podcasts should be treated as part of a long-term content plan that continuously adds value and scales in ambition. That is exactly what this series has done, and it’s been a pleasure to work alongside the whole team to bring these inspiring stories to life.”
Produced by audio production company, Listen, the podcast is also available on Apple podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Castbox and all other podcast apps.