Education, the role of mentors and how business can collaborate better with education to inspire the future workforce

Host Harjot Singh is joined by Angela Noon, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Siemens UK and Vincent Egunlae, One Young World Ambassador and Associate at Grant Thornton.

In this episode (13 Apr 2021), Harjot and his guests discuss how business can collaborate better with education to inspire the future workforce, the value of mentoring, and how meeting the right person at the right time can influence a young person’s career.

Guests:

Angela Noon, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Siemens UK

Angela was appointed CFO and Executive Director of Siemens UK in January 2018. In addition to this role, she is also Finance Director of the Smart Infrastructure Operating Company. 

Prior to her move to UK, Angela was Partner and Global CFO for Next47, the corporate venturing arm of Siemens AG. Based in Germany, Next47 is a fund, investing and partnering with startups to foster ideas and accelerate the development of new technologies. 

During her 20 year career with Siemens, Angela has held several senior management positions in the UK and overseas, including Global Vice President and CFO for the Digital Enterprise Software segment, a key unit for the industrial digitalization strategy of Siemens. 

Earlier in her career, Angela was Commercial Director for North West Europe for Siemens IT Solutions and Services. She is a Non-Executive Director and Member of the Audit Committee of the Compound Semi-Conductor Catapult based in Cardiff –one of Innovate UKs world leading innovation centres.  

Angela is Chair of the CBI Economic Growth Board and is a Chartered Companion of the Chartered Management Institute. Angela is a qualified Accountant and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants.

Vincent Egunlae, One Young World Ambassador and Associate at Grant Thornton

Vincent graduated from the University of Nottingham in October 2017, with an undergraduate degree in Politics and a Masters in International Relations, before joining Grant Thornton UK LLP in January 2018 and qualifying as an accountant. 

Vincent co-founded GT’s first Ethnicity Network, which aims to reduce the ethnicity pay gap and increase representation at the top level. Vincent is also on GT’s Inclusion Advisory board, which advises the Strategic Leadership Team on operational and strategic decisions.  

Outside of work, Vincent is the co-founder of The Open Private School, a charity which aims to provide state-school educated students with some of the intangible benefits of a private education. Vincent is also a governor at Crowlands Primary School, responsible for overseeing the management side of the school. 

In his capacity as a One Young World ambassador, Vincent is a project lead within the FinBiz 2030 Taskforce. Vincent sits on the SteerCo for The Network of Networks, an organisation which supports over 100 companies network leaders and C-Suite execs to create inclusive environments. Vincent also works as an ambassador the NewGen Accountants, an NFP providing individuals from underrepresented backgrounds with the knowledge needed to pursue a career in accountancy, speaking at a number of events.  

Join global business leaders and emerging future leaders for an unscripted conversation that will challenge the way you think about responsible business 

Every month, The Lens – UK Responsible Business Podcast host brings together a global business leader and an emerging future leader for an open and unscripted conversation that will challenge the way you think about responsible business.

The Lens is supported and produced by McCann and in partnership with One Young World.

