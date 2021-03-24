 
40 Minute Mentor podcast launches a brand new season, celebrating the career advice from some of the most influential leaders

New season launch of 40 Minute Mentor with Mo Gawdat (@MGawdat

“The purpose of life is not to put yourself at a destination that's 40 years away. The purpose of life is this: can you actually become the absolute best you can be?” - Mo Gawdat on 40 Minute Mentor

Hosted by James Mitra, CEO of JBM 40 Minute Mentor returns with the mission of making business mentorship accessible to everyone.

Whether you’re just beginning your career or you’re looking for advice in taking the leap and starting a new venture, this show is designed to cover everything from the ground up in 40 minutes.

Cultivating Happiness In Your Career with Mo Gawda‪t 

In this special launch episode, 40 Minute Mentor welcomes Mo Gawdat, former Chief Business Officer at Google X, founder of the ‘one billion happy movement’, and host of Slo Mo podcast.

Following the tragic death of his son Ali, Mo shares how he grasped the true meaning of happiness:

“Two years into my career at Google X, I sadly lost my wonderful son. Ali was everything to me, he was my son, my best friend, and my coach in many ways. After he left, I found myself in a moment of truth - I had to make a choice. Do I hit my head against the wall for 27 years? Or do I try to do something with this? I knew it was important for me to document what he taught me, what we developed together. I wrote non-stop, and created a book about the topic of happiness - with the hope of spreading Ali’s message to the world.”

Explaining why he left a high powered, well paid career at Google X, Mo discusses the value of instinct-based decision making:

“Six weeks into the launch of the book, my message became viral, and reached 110 million people. When this happened, I found myself questioning if I should continue to create more artificial intelligence, robotics and technology, or is there something more important? And so I made the decision to leave, and one billion happy became a reality.”

As a humble, successful, and inspiring individual, Mo shares what advice he would give to young people, who desire to strive in their field:

“I would say there are three things that have really determined where I’ve gotten to in life. One, I worked with life, not against life. Two, I actually believed that life is a video game - there’s no point playing if you’re not having fun. Three, enjoy the process, don’t rush to the finish line.”

Guests in the upcoming season include:

  • Brett Wigdortz - founder and honorary president of Teach First.
  • Rachel Carrell - founder and CEO of Koru Kids.
  • Juliet Davenport - founder of Good Energy.
  • Alice Bentinck - co-founder of Entrepreneur First.
  • Grace Beverley - founder of Shreddy and Tala.
  • Gary Stewart - founder & CEO of FounderTribes.

40 Minute Mentor is available on Apple, Spotify, Soundcloud, and all major podcast platforms.

About James Mitra: James Mitra is the CEO of JBM +. Founded in 2012, JBM is a values driven search firm that places executive talent and future leaders into Strategy, Operations and Growth roles in Tech Scale Ups, FinTechs and boutique Consultancies. As the host of 40 Mentor Mentor, James is passionate about making business mentorship accessible to everyone.

