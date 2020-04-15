Staying positive and engaged during the current crisis with Arnie Skelton #35

In the thirty-fifth episode of his podcast Top Ten Tips for Teachers and FE Managers, Arnie Skelton discusses Uplift options for staying positive and engaged during the current crisis.

This week's podcast is a follow on from last week's, when Arnie announced a range of options for staying positive and engaged during the current crisis:

This week Arnie outlines a live schedule of those events, which will take place every week during this emergency period. All the events are on a brand new website called 'effective connect', and are completely free to access. All you have to do is This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Arnie and he will send you the website log in.

You'll then have it for a free 4-week trial period. The site has lots of other good stuff, mainly providing on-line learning and development resources, particularly helpful during the current situation. But the site also has all the various positive activities listed on this podcast, under the title 'Uplift'....

Arnie Skelton, Managing Director, Effective Training & Development Ltd has spent the last 30 years working in a wide range of organisations, and all his tips are totally practical, and can be implemented by anyone, any time, at no financial cost.

