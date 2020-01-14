 
Education needs to promote collaboration and the creative skills to work alongside AI says Paul Grainger UCL

Paul Grainger, Co-director of the Centre for Education and Work, and Head of Innovation and Enterprise for the Department of Education, Practice and Society, UCL

#G20SaudiArabia #FutureofWork - We need to promote collaboration and the creative #skills to work alongside #AI

FE News chat with Paul Grainger, Co-director of the Centre for Education and Work, and Head of Innovation and Enterprise for the Department of Education, Practice and Society, UCL.

We caught up with Paul just as he was preparing to jet off to Saudi Arabia for the 2020 G20 taskforce summit to discuss the future of work.

Paul discusses the future of work, particularly the influence of AI (Artificial Intelligence) and the skills required for the future.

He emphasises which skills that are required for the future to compliment AI and which areas of education that promote collaboration and creative skills to work alongside AI.

Previously a Principal of an FE college in Liverpool, Paul's research concerns local skills systems leadership, the complexities of regional training, skills and employment patterns, the potential impact of the 4th industrial revolution and transitions from education to work. He is a member of the G20 Task Force on the Future of Work.

