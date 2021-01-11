 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Livelihoods and opportunities must be at the forefront of Ministerial decisions

Details
Hits: 888

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Dr Deirdre Hughes, Director, dmh associates

In light of the growing negative impact of uncertainty in schooling arrangements and negative impact of the new strain of virus, supporting people’s livelihoods and creating opportunities must be at the forefront of Ministerial decisions in the coming months ahead.

A forensic focus on young people and adults’ access to a fast-changing labour market intelligence will be essential. This is evermore important to individuals, families, communities, employers and wider society.

A recently published flash joint international survey report, supported by the European CareersNet national group of experts, provides a snapshot of how career guidance policies, systems and services were adapting and coping, following the declaration of the worldwide pandemic in March 2020. The findings are based on responses from 93 countries. A total of 40% of respondents reported that career guidance had received policy attention from government during the early pandemic but a comparable percentage stated that no such attention had been given.

Earlier a joint international report Investing in career guidance, published in December 2019 - a landmark precedent in international cooperation - highlighted the importance of career guidance to individuals, families, society, the labour market and the economy at large:

‘Effective career guidance helps individuals to reach their potential, economies to become more efficient and societies to become fairer. It provides people with personalised, impartial, and timely information and support to make informed decisions about their lives. It acts as a lubricant for developing and nurturing human talent to power innovation, creativity, and competitiveness. It helps to implement lifelong approaches to learning and active approaches to labour market engagement and transition.’

The recent survey, launched on 8 June 2020 and closed on 3 August 2020, examined the policy, systems and practice changes that occurred during the first phase of government reactions to the pandemic, the extent to which the pandemic and its social consequences triggered a debate on career guidance reform, and the role for career guidance in pandemic recovery measures. What are the key lessons identified and how does this translate to the situation in England in January 2021?

Some selected key findings:

  • Young people are vulnerable as the digital divide deepens rifts in Europe, where there is a risk of increasing the rural/urban divide and exacerbating differences between education systems (European Committee of the Regions, 2020).
  • It is more important than ever to intensify cooperation between different service providers, stakeholders and employers in rethinking and repositioning guidance in the national Covid-19 recovery strategies. This might include actions to develop career guidance that moves from information delivery to more collaborative approaches, enhanced using technology, integrated in the services, and underpinned by appropriate/effective strategies for career management skills development.
  • Referrals to and additional need for psychosocial support during the recovery for people with more complex needs should also be considered in planning guidance provisions, such as work with multi-professional teams and related services.
  • Labour market information needs to be quickly updated to reflect a shifting labour market. it is more important than ever that young people have multiple opportunities to speak with people who work in areas of career interest.
  • Growing numbers of workers can expect to need to train and retrain to be redeployed in other functions or move jobs.

In England, there lies a great opportunity ahead to take stock of the current arrangements for careers support for young people and adults. Some simple practical ideas include:

  • A Careers Guidance Guarantee – to ensure that everyone, including young people and adults, those in education, work and who are currently unemployed or not in education, employment or training (NEET), will be able to access the professional career guidance that they need.
  • A commitment to all school leavers for a guaranteed careers dialogue with a qualified and trained careers professional – similar to the government-backed arrangement in Northern Ireland. This offers ‘a safety net’ outside of the family and someone to talk to regarding options and opportunities.
  • Focus on local places and spaces (online) where individuals know they can easily seek help and support.
  • A national advertising campaign with professional careers advisory support, similar to the government-backed Pensionwise Service, to motivate, support and encourage individuals to access careers, enterprise and employment opportunities, know their best interests will be served and be resilient in the post-Covid landscape.

A final note: The Celtic nations have an all-age national careers service – a partnership model between career development professionals, schools, colleges, training providers, local authorities, DWP and more!

Education and skills can unlock people from poverty
Featured Article
Education and skills can unlock people from poverty: we must rise to t
The diversity dilemma in cyber security
Featured Article
Organisations today are more digital than ever, which has meant that,
Tough times ahead - but FE will continue to rise to the challenge
Featured Article
We are starting this lockdown in a different position to the one we un

Dr Deirdre Hughes, Director, dmh associates

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education and skills can unlock people from poverty
Featured Article
Education and skills can unlock people from poverty: we must rise to t
The diversity dilemma in cyber security
Featured Article
Organisations today are more digital than ever, which has meant that,
Tough times ahead - but FE will continue to rise to the challenge
Featured Article
We are starting this lockdown in a different position to the one we un
Time for action: How to implement an effective DE&I strategy in 2021
Featured Article
While born out of a truly tragic event, the globalisation of the Black
Technology unlocks the potential of a hybridised workforce as digital transformation accelerates
Featured Article
2020 was perhaps the most challenging and important year for HR on rec
Lack of support for online learning is a ‘tragic situation’ as we step into another lockdown
Featured Article
Teachers who had been diligently preparing for the new term and hoping
Suddenly, ‘skills’ are in focus: If 2020 has taught us anything, it is the need for collaboration both within internal systems and internationally
Featured Article
Skills and collaboration towards a new social contract One facet of 20
Education and employability — what's new in 2021?
Featured Article
The education sector, like many other industries, was put under immens
How to effectively train mentors and coaches in FE
Featured Article
The use of mentoring and coaching for teachers and trainers in the Fur
Young people and jobs: What can we do to help in 2021 and beyond?
Featured Article
Looking to the future The Covid-19 pandemic is not just the worst glob
Career guidance New Year’s Resolutions for Gillian Keegan
Featured Article
The government’s strategy on career guidance came to an end in 2020.
What will Apprenticeships hold for the Construction Industry in 2021?
Featured Article
Back in the late nineties and noughties, the go to career was in the I

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Wayne Neale
Wayne Neale commented on Multimillion Pound Saving for the FE Sector as Colchester Institute wins seven-year VAT dispute with HMRC 2 hours 58 minutes ago

The decision of the Upper tribunal does NOT result in a payment to Colchester. There were two...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: ESCP Business School prepares students for an increasingly more digital and international world 18 hours 31 minutes ago
Lorna Allen
Lorna Allen has published a new article: CUBO announces two new board members 20 hours 7 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5226)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page