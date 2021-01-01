 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Career guidance New Year’s Resolutions for Gillian Keegan

Details
Hits: 1747

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Tristram Hooley

The government’s strategy on career guidance came to an end in 2020. With everything that was going on, no one got round to thinking about what should replace it. Professor Tristram Hooley of the University of Derby offers some ready-made New Year’s Resolutions for Gillian Keegan, the Minister for Apprenticeships and Skills.

In the last moments of 2017, the government launched its Careers Strategy. Following a period of cuts and confusion, the new strategy set out some vision for what career guidance in England should look like. All schools should have the Gatsby Benchmarks and a careers leader and be supported by a local careers hub and the Careers & Enterprise Company. What is more while the Careers Strategy was focused on schools and colleges, it also included some ideas for adults, higher education students and others. It wasn’t quite a lifelong strategy, but it was the best that we’d seen for a long time.

By the start of 2020 things seemed to be moving in a generally positive direction. Practice in schools was improving, the National Careers Service continued to work with adults and there was some excitement about what might happen next. The 2017 strategy was only ever supposed to last until 2020 and so it was time for new ideas.

But, in the words of Harold Macmillan, ‘events, dear boy, events’.

Careers under Covid

Clearly, the government has had other things on its mind over the last year. Although I think that career guidance is of critical importance, I can’t blame Gillian Keegan for focusing on other things than writing strategies.

In the short term, the government has done some good things on career guidance. The Chancellors s promise of £32 million and his statement that ‘the evidence says that career guidance works, so we’ll fund it’ has been particularly welcome. This has been combined with other postive measures like additional funding for Jobcentre Plus Work Coaches and the Kickstart wage subsidies. But, as an overall package the government’s response to the crisis has been insufficient.

The career guidance components of these plans have been beset with problems which require urgent attention otherwise the £32 million allocated to the area will not be spent. Meanwhile the progress that has been made on career guidance in schools looks increasingly fragile given the new pressures that schools are under. And the fact that it looks like the end of the Covid crisis is going to drag on, means that we desperately need some new thinking.

Education and employability â€” what's new in 2021?
Featured Article
The education sector, like many other industries, was put under immens
Young people and jobs: What can we do to help in 2021 and beyond?
Featured Article
Looking to the future The Covid-19 pandemic is not just the worst glob
Helping young people to navigate the COVID-19 job market
Featured Article
There is no doubt that the challenge the Government faces in rebuildin

A new start

The start of the new year opens up the possibility for Gillian Keegan to really put her stamp on the area of career guidance. We are entering a recession that is likely to deepen throughout 2021. Covid is shrinking the number of jobs and driving labour market restructuring. This is going to result in an increase in occupational and sectoral shifting which in turn is likely to require extensive retraining. Career guidance has a critical role in helping adults to understand and respond to this rapidly shifting labour market.

For young people, the transition from education to the labour market has always been a moment when things can go wrong. The current crisis has exacerbated this challenge and requires a proactive intervention to prevent failed transitions and long-term scaring. Career guidance is ideally placed to support young people through these transitions, preventing them from becoming unemployed or economically inactive and supporting them to rapidly reintegrate into the education system (for further training) or find a job or other purposeful activity.

In other words, we desperately need a new careers strategy. This should be at the top of Gillian Keegan’s inbox when she returns.

The new strategy will need both short-term, crisis management elements and a long-term vision. I’ve taken the liberty of sketching out some of the key components that it should include.

In the short-term Gillian Keegan should resolve to…

  • Increase funding and guidance for schools and colleges to help them to address the way in which career guidance has been squeezed during the disruptions of 2020.
  • Fund schools, colleges and universities to provide proactive support for their unemployed and under-employed alumni and graduates.
  • Increase funding for programmes working intensively with unemployed young people.
  • Scale up the funding for the National Careers Service and extend it throughout the parliament. This should also include broadening the priority groups that the Service is funded to support. A key role of the Service should be to work with furloughed workers and workers who are being made redundant to pre-empt career crises and prevent people becoming unemployed.
  • Extend funding for Union Learn to continue to support the career choices of employees for the rest of the parliament.
  • Ensure that Jobcentre Plus Work Coaches have at least a basic training in career guidance and understand when to refer to guidance professionals.
  • Provide additional support for publicly funded career guidance programmes to digitise their services and train staff for digital delivery.
  • Undertake a public campaign to reassure people that they can get help with their career during the crisis and give them advice about how and where to best access services.

Over the longer-term the new strategy should…

  • Create an overarching vision and strategy for career guidance as a lifelong, multi-sectoral and national system.
  • Clarify and communicate individuals’ entitlement to career guidance.
  • Build on the progress that has been made within the compulsory education system, particularly by continuing to endorse the Gastby Benchmarks, support careers leaders and careers hubs and extend access to personal guidance.
  • Improve access to career guidance for working people. Most career decisions are made by people already in the workforce. The National Careers Service needs a stronger mandate to link with firm’s HR functions to provide career and learning support into businesses. The revival of the Union Learn service is also a critical part of this.

Professor Tristram Hooley

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education and employability — what's new in 2021?
Featured Article
The education sector, like many other industries, was put under immens
Young people and jobs: What can we do to help in 2021 and beyond?
Featured Article
Looking to the future The Covid-19 pandemic is not just the worst glob
Helping young people to navigate the COVID-19 job market
Featured Article
There is no doubt that the challenge the Government faces in rebuildin
A Christmas message from the BFELG: why Johnny Mathis sounds different this year!
Featured Article
I openly confess to a tendency to reminisce at this time of the year,
Universities will be pivotal in turning Generation Covid into Generation Hope
Featured Article
The events of 2020 have, to varying degrees, turned all our lives upsi
How sales apprenticeship and professionalising sales will aid the economic recovery
Featured Article
The UK economy is undergoing a profound period of disruption. The COVI
EQA Annual Report 2020 – Some Initial views
Featured Article
Today we have seen the inaugural External Quality Assurance Report iss
What does the college of the future look like around the world?
Featured Article
The conversation about the future of colleges is alive and kicking in
It’s time we prepare our future workforce with the digital skills needed to meet employer demand
Featured Article
Following the publication of the annual Ofsted report on 1 December 20
Right to Retrain - Time to bring back skills accounts?
Featured Article
Five Key Principles to Ensure the Success of Future Skills Accounts Ne
Unlock the potential of colleges to drive innovation by deepening links with employers
Featured Article
Having worked in the hospitality sector for over 30 years, developing
Designing Restart: Six things to consider
Featured Article
The new Restart programme to help long-term unemployed people back to

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Qube Learning
Qube Learning has published a new article: Qube opens Bolton Kick Start training centre to encourage jobs and education in Bolton 2 weeks ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) has liked an Event 2 weeks ago
Strategic Development Network (SDN)
Strategic Development Network (SDN) added a new event 2 weeks ago

Two-part workshop: Preparing for Ofsted inspections as an...

From the 1 April 2021, Ofsted will be inspecting all Level 6 and Level 7 apprenticeship provision. This will be a big shift for many HEIs and will...

  • Wednesday, 24 February 2021 09:30 AM
  • Online
1
1 person likes this.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5203)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page