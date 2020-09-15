 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Why we need a Kickstart to employer engagement

Details
Hits: 522

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Jo Ingold FIEP, Associate Professor, Deakin Business School

It feels like it’s been a long wait for significant announcements about employment programmes to address the impending Covid unemployment crisis. Kickstart has, in general, been greeted positively as an important step in this.

Targeted at 16-24 year olds who are job-ready, Kickstart is a wage subsidy scheme that covers 25 hours per week at the National Minimum Wage plus £1,500 for training and set up plus employer National Insurance Contributions. An ambitious target of 250,000 or more placements has been set, more than previous, similar initiatives.

Employers also need to be able to offer at least 30 individuals placements. Alternatively, they need to get together with other employers to provide 30 placements as a group. Additionally, employers have to commit to provide support to young people to look for long-term work, CV preparation and training.

Obstacles to be overcome to get businesses on-board

Stimulating job creation is certainly to be applauded and it is an element that has largely been missing from UK labour market policy over the past few decades. However, research evidence and experience from practice suggests that are likely to be obstacles to be overcome to get businesses on-board.

We know from evidence that initiatives that sound convincing to policymakers do not automatically translate into compelling offers for businesses. Promotional material coached in programme language, not business language, turns employers off and makes it hard for them to see the value proposition.

I have long argued for the importance of the demand-side in the design, commissioning and delivery of employment and skills programmes. My comparative data show that employer engagement in programmes in the UK on an ongoing basis is low.

However, this is often overlooked by policymakers, who assume employer predisposition towards programme offers. We know that employers have historically had positive experiences with Jobcentre Plus but latterly this appears patchy and, in many cases, employers will need to be convinced to engage.

It needs to be made as easy as possible for employers to quickly find out the benefits of Kickstart for their business. My research shows that many businesses are keen to ‘give young people a chance’ but it also needs to be made simple for them to engage.

Smaller businesses are likely to be left out in the cold

At a time when business models are being pivoted to respond to the challenges of the Covid context, the Kickstart scheme may be a relatively easy sell to businesses who are already confident of the direction of their business and their workforce needs.

Now is the time for T Levels
Featured Article
In amongst all the challenges of summer exams, reopening and lost lear
How Can Machine Learning Help the Teaching Profession?
Featured Article
This week (14-18 Sept) is Artificial Intelligence (#AI) and Machine Le
How AI Affects Working Professional Education in Post-COVID Times
Featured Article
Even before the pandemic, businesses were increasingly investing in AI

The requirement to offer 30 or more placements is likely to appeal mainly to large businesses with well-resourced HR departments which have a handle on workforce planning. However, businesses who are not in either of these positions will need to be approached in a much more consultative manner to identify their needs.

Additionally, smaller businesses, who are likely to benefit from the ‘hand-up’ of Kickstart will not be able to engage without partnering with other organisations. This relies on good partnerships and networks. In our research we found that, where employers were part of business networks both formal (such as employer associations) and informal, relationships were strong.

But many smaller businesses are likely to be left out in the cold. We also know that smaller businesses prefer face-to-face contact and are likely to struggle with the resource implications of self-organising online amidst more pressing daily business priorities.

Ongoing engagement with employability providers

Providing support to help young people to find longer-term work and CV preparation and training. This will require ongoing engagement with the DWP and perhaps also other employability providers with expertise in this.

We know from previous evidence and experience that trying to put employers in the driving seat does not mean they are in control of the car; they are often merely passengers, of hitching a ride. Additionally, there is the broader institutional context for training in the UK. In countries such as Germany and Denmark, with a more coordinated market economy, training individuals is a business-state-trade union partnership.

There is, in generally, an expectation (and acceptance) on the part of employers that successful progression for employees may be outside of their company, meaning the return on investment does not come back to them.

By contrast, in a liberal market economy such as the UK there tends to be a reluctance on the part of employers to invest in employees who may move on elsewhere. It is desirable that a shift is brought about in this mindset but whether Kickstart alone could achieve this is questionable. However, even the much-lauded Danish wage subsidy scheme struggles to gain commitment from businesses to provide the required training.

Business benefits front and centre

Ultimately, Kickstart needs to be proactively offered to employers, with the business benefits front and centre. Employers are bewildered and frustrated by the complexity of programmes available so, ideally, the scheme should be offered as part of a suite of initiatives in any labour market area.

We need to take this opportunity to move away from the fragmentation and complexity common to employment and skills programmes. What we need in both programme design, commissioning and delivery is a needs-led rather than product-led focus on businesses.

As Mark Cosens emphasised in his article in FE News on 12 August, the DWP CAEHRS framework and programmes that will follow mean there is huge opportunity for genuine partnership amongst employability and skills providers.

It is to be hoped that all partners across the employability and skills sector take this opportunity to engage in co-opetitive practice, linking up with competitor organisations in order to better service the needs of businesses.

Jo Ingold FIEP, Associate Professor, Deakin Business School

You may also be interested in these articles:

Now is the time for T Levels
Featured Article
In amongst all the challenges of summer exams, reopening and lost lear
How Can Machine Learning Help the Teaching Profession?
Featured Article
This week (14-18 Sept) is Artificial Intelligence (#AI) and Machine Le
Initial Teacher Education: Commencing Your Reflective Journey
Featured Article
Reflecting in and on action and an academic year like no other as educ
KickStart Lite: SME Free
Featured Article
I started writing these pieces, first on LinkedIn then, taking the opp
Reflecting on the digital benefits of lockdown for creativity and skills
Featured Article
As a mother and educator, I am acutely aware of challenges, hardships
Adults can't get better qualifications if we don't remove the barriers to education
Featured Article
It’s brilliant to hear Alex Stevenson (@LWalexs) from @LearnWorkUK t
Engaging with student recruits in a post COVID world
Featured Article
Video Marketing is more crucial than ever for student recruitment. Due
Technology has the answers, as education access gap grows
Featured Article
As schools re-open, exam results are botched and universities scramble
Black FE Leadership Group: If not us, who? If not now, when?
Featured Article
As a member of the recently formed Black @FELeadership Group (BFELG),
Under-representation of Black Academics in Academia Jeopardised by the Immigration Rules
Featured Article
As the murder of George Floyd propelled the conversation on racial pre
How AI Affects Working Professional Education in Post-COVID Times
Featured Article
Even before the pandemic, businesses were increasingly investing in AI
Unlocking the post-Covid potential of apprenticeships
Featured Article
The A level results season revealed much about our prevailing national

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Video Advert

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 12 hours 35 minutes ago

ESFA policy on funding higher risk organisations and subcontractors: This policy sets out what is meant by a ‘high… https://t.co/HmIVOgMLqD
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 16 hours 35 minutes ago

Covid and the future of work: what have we learned and where do we go from here? #TWT20

Covid and the future of work: what have we...

Coronavirus has exposed the crisis in the world of work - from insecurity and poverty pay, to a broken welfare system. We now stand on the brink of...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 16 hours 35 minutes ago

Image by Folkestone College Lecturer Selected by The Duchess of Cambridge to go on Display: An image by award-winni… https://t.co/wpoWE6cejG
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4922)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page