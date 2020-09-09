 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

KickStart Lite: SME Free

Details
Hits: 685

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Steve Sugden

I started writing these pieces, first on LinkedIn then, taking the opportunity to get them out to a wider audience through FE News, to share the findings of my dissertation. This looked at what prevents construction employers recruiting NEETs into the industry. I am not for a moment suggesting that this was ground-breaking research, but felt there may be some findings that may be of interest to others. Since I completed the Masters we have entered the strange new world of Covid and as we move away from lockdown, the negative impact this is having on employment, especially for those younger people who already face barriers to employment, is becoming more apparent. 

As usual, these are my own views and in no way represent those of my current employer.

I had only produced a few pieces when the government announced that, in an attempt to address the impact on employment for these young people, they would be launching the Kick Start scheme. On initial reading this seemed to meet some of my conclusions: paid work experience in new job roles and targeted at 16-24-year olds furthest from the job market, NEETs. The only downside to the announcement was a lack of detail. I laid out my hopes on what this scheme would look like in a previous FE News piece.

We finally have the details and, as promised, it appears to meet everything they originally announced, which is great, but, my concern is that the scheme as it stands, seems designed to exclude SMEs. 

SMEs not welcome

The biggest stumbling block is the ‘minimum of 30 placements’ clause. As mentioned, my area of interest is construction where we have over 300,000 businesses operating in the UK, but only around 300 can be classed as large. I suspect that a vast majority of the other 99% would struggle to meet this commitment, especially as many will be sole, or micro-traders. With the best will in the world, they could not meet this condition, especially by the current scheme end date of 31 December 2021.

I should say here that I appreciate they have provided the option of consortia working and I will come onto that later.

I think I understand why the government has chosen this model. In order to be able to offer 30 placements a company needs to be fairly substantial, and as such, would have dedicated HR resources and the facilities to bring in these placements. These departments would, hopefully, provide the day to day support and mentoring, as well as identifying and arranging training needs. Most SMEs do not have these resources to call on. 

Initial Teacher Education: Commencing Your Reflective Journey
Featured Article
Reflecting in and on action and an academic year like no other as educ
Engaging with student recruits in a post COVID world
Featured Article
Video Marketing is more crucial than ever for student recruitment. Due
Technology has the answers, as education access gap grows
Featured Article
As schools re-open, exam results are botched and universities scramble

Anyone who has worked with NEETs will know that the issues that have meant they are now NEET require specialised support and perhaps governments view is that this is best provided by larger organisations. I am not saying that this is wrong, just that better developed scheme could open up Kick Start to many more potential employers. These are not just my views. The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), as reported in the Financial Times (FT), have criticised the scheme as disadvantaging small businesses from being able to apply directly.

Looking at the recent piece in FE News by Paul Holcroft it is not hard to understand why many SMEs may struggle to address the minimum requirements.  Aside from the issues around the 30 placements, and something that came up frequently during my research, was the minefield of applying to government programmes, with most SMEs stating that they do not have the skills or capacity to do this. In order to complete the application process, employers will need to demonstrate that these are new, quality placements, not just backfilling vacant positions, show how these will support the participant to progress into further education or employment as well as meet the training requirements. 

Part of the research for my Masters identified that SMEs face a number of barriers in recruiting NEETs. These include:

  • the time, and understanding of how to create new job roles, 
  • navigating the intricacies of signing up to government programmes, 
  • an understanding of who NEETs are, 
  • the barriers that are preventing them moving into employment,  
  • the support that these young people require, and
  • the skills development these young people would need in order to progress from the placement.

What SMEs would value, and was felt to be of benefit to both the employer and the young person, was bespoke support, both prior to employing them and while on placement, ensuring that the company understood the young person’s needs and issues, and were given support to manage these, while ensuring the roles on offer provided the best opportunity to progress.  

Consortia

That said, there is the option for employers to join together and form a consortium to submit a bid, but this is easier said than done. I would suggest that most SMEs, especially in construction, may be able to offer one placement at a time. This means with the current end date for the scheme, they could squeeze in two before it closes. If this is the case, then each consortium would require fifteen employers. I am assuming here that the 30 placements would not be starting at the same time, it is unclear if this is the requirement.

The government has said that they will provide £300 to support the bringing together of these groups, along with £1500 to cover support and training, meaning there is potentially £45,300 available to deliver 30 placements over the year. While this may look generous I suspect that additional funding would be needed to deliver a scheme that actually supports these young people, as opposed to one that just massages the figures for the next year. Consortia would probably need to bring in trainers and support workers, as well as providing facilities for training, to help the young people as they near the end of their placement.

Forming consortium will not be a five-minute job, even for a large employer, and as such I can see many SMEs deciding not to pursue this option. As pointed out by the FSB in the FT, it could take months to prepare and recruit to these new posts, impacting on both time and finances for SMEs, who will already be struggling as they move into a post-Covid world. There is some light though as the Treasury have said that they will hold talks to see how the scheme can be made to work for SMEs.

Employment Intermediaries

A suggestion here, again from the feedback during my research, is perhaps if instead of employers applying directly for the funding, the government permitted intermediaries to apply for pots of funding. These could be local authority employment support teams, or third sector organisations, those already operating and with the skills and understanding to both support employers and the young people. In addition, these would have a better working knowledge of the local employment environment. I would go as far as to say that this may be a better model for all the placements to be managed.

These organisations would then contract with a range of local employers to provide the work placement while the organisations would manage the red tape, in-work support for the employers and young people, and post-employment support to move the young people into education or employment. Additionally, they would ensure that the roles offered were generally new roles, not replace current, or laid off staff. 

A fear is that the quality of the actual roles offered may be overlooked in the rush to get as many placements as possible. While I am sure most companies would enter this scheme and stick to the rules, we can all think of companies that may reclassify existing roles and use this as cheap labour. While I know that these potential intermediaries have been negatively impacted over the last ten years there are still a number of organisations operating who could fill this role. Local, available support and project management will help to monitor the quality of the programme and, by engaging with a range of employers from different sector, would make the 30 placement target easier to achieve.

Construction Opportunities

Due to the make-up of the construction industry it may be better placed than other sectors in meeting the schemes requirements. Most of the larger construction companies operate as project managers, using a supply chain of smaller companies to deliver the work. As such they could be in a position to apply for the funding and then contract with their supply chain to deliver the work experience. 

This could have the added bonus where the young people can be moved around with different suppliers over the six months, gaining a more comprehensive taste of the industry and identify the area that most interests them. This would introduce them to a number of employers and address another area that was flagged as a barrier to NEETs entering the industry, word of mouth recruitment.

Anyone that knows me, knows I am not the biggest fan of the current government, but they are due credit for acknowledging the issue faced by those young people furthest from the job market in these times, and launching a scheme that could help address this. My hope is that they take on board the concerns raised by the FSB, and others, review the scheme’s requirements, and come up with a more inclusive programme. I also hope that they recognise that the plight of NEETs is not just a short-term problem and extend the deadline, ideally making this an ongoing programme.  This could offer support to those young people in the future, who in most cases are not in this position through choice, moving from NEET to EET.

Steve Sugden

You may also be interested in these articles:

Initial Teacher Education: Commencing Your Reflective Journey
Featured Article
Reflecting in and on action and an academic year like no other as educ
Reflecting on the digital benefits of lockdown for creativity and skills
Featured Article
As a mother and educator, I am acutely aware of challenges, hardships
Adults can't get better qualifications if we don't remove the barriers to education
Featured Article
It’s brilliant to hear Alex Stevenson (@LWalexs) from @LearnWorkUK t
Engaging with student recruits in a post COVID world
Featured Article
Video Marketing is more crucial than ever for student recruitment. Due
Technology has the answers, as education access gap grows
Featured Article
As schools re-open, exam results are botched and universities scramble
A couple of thoughts on the science and art of leadership
Featured Article
Wouldn’t it be great if we discovered there were laws of leadership
Black FE Leadership Group: If not us, who? If not now, when?
Featured Article
As a member of the recently formed Black @FELeadership Group (BFELG),
The End Of The Class System: Is It Time For A New Beginning?
Featured Article
Dear, Oh Dearing! The Dearing Report in 1997 on the future of higher e
GSCE & A Level fiasco - What can schools and colleges do if faced with bad publicity?
Featured Article
With the #GSCE and #ALevel fiasco making front page news, schools, col
The challenges facing the youth employment arena in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic
Featured Article
As we begin to emerge from the social and economic chrysalis of lockdo
The benefits of using personalised learning paths for HE students
Featured Article
With school closures, cancelled exams and remote learning, it has been
Unlocking the post-Covid potential of apprenticeships
Featured Article
The A level results season revealed much about our prevailing national

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4909)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page