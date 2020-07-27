 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

"BACK TO THE FIFTIES" - IS COVID-19 TURNING THE CLOCK BACK ON GENDER EQUALITY IN THE HOME?

Details
Hits: 644

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Stephen Lambert is a Newcastle City Councillor. He writes in a personal capacity

SEVERAL think-tanks believe that we're heading back to the 1950s when it comes to gender equality both in the home and outside.

Research by the Institute for Fiscal Studies in conjunction with Sussex University found that almost three-quarters of mothers, of whom 67% were still working in paid jobs, described themselves as the '"default" parent for most of the time during the lockdown.

The number of mothers responsible for 90% of childcare increased from 27% to 45%. Seven out of 10 said they were responsible for homeschooling.

For the IFS "society has regressed to a 1950s way of living which will have serious consequences."

Throughout the fifties, most post-war households were made up of 'classic nuclear families' - two heterosexual parents with 2.2 kids living in one household. Internal family relationships were based on inequality with the husband as the key breadwinner and the wife responsible for housework and child care. Gender roles were firmly segregated.

By the mid-1970s sociologists, Wilmott and Young claimed in their book, 'The Symmetrical Family', that the segregation of genders was slowly breaking down. Social changes had led to more egalitarian relationships between men and women. Men were becoming more child-centred sharing domestic tasks with women. The big rise in women's work outside the home was a clear sign of equality. Gender roles, they argued, were becoming integrated and identical in both the home and workplace.

A decade later research by the feminist writer Ann Oakley challenged this. The rise in women's employment was mostly part-time which didn't conflict with the 'traditional domestic role'. Most housework, which remained monotonous, despite labour-saving devices,  was still mostly done by women. 

The economic dependence of women on men was still a reality in several households. Women at home suffered from clinical depression in looking after pre-school children. Many marriages were marked by an unequal balance of power between the sexes with one in four women the victims of domestic violence.

Even when men did participate in domestic jobs it was not in the core task of cleaning and cooking, but rather in odd jobs, repairs, and decorating. Women were doing a triple shift of housework, emotional, and paid work.

By the 1990s  the researcher  Jonathan Gershuny noted a change. Although women still carried out the main burden of domestic work, there was "a lagged adaptation to their increasing paid work" as men took on more household tasks. This was marked in both middle-class and affluent working-class households. Yet, jobless men tended not take on domestic work even when their partners were employed.

Advertisement

What will education look like in 2040?
Featured Article
The pandemic has swiftly opened up the frontier of at-home learning an
Almost a year on from the reformed functional skills qualification â€“ how can you reflect on and improve your delivery
Featured Article
Since September 2019, all new apprentices that need to study functiona
Young people squeezed out of apprenticeships by Covid
Featured Article
The latest research briefing note from the Federation for Industry Sec

However, studies of such diverse areas of domestic life as decision-making, money-management, choices about food, and even the use of the remote control, revealed that men continued to dominate.

Despite misplaced talk of the rise of the 'new man' by the start of the twenty-first century, there was growing evidence of the changing role of fathering. Men were more likely to attend the birth of their babies than men in the 1960s. Burgees and Beck found that fathers were taking an increasingly active role in the emotional development of their children. In a post-modern era, many fathers no longer rely on paid jobs to provide a sense of identity and fulfillment. They look to their children and intimate relationship with their partners to give them a sense of purpose and identity.

In the last thirty years, more women have become career-focused. They overtake men when it comes to educational attainment with more young women going to university than men. Although the gender pay gap remains stubborn, women have cracked the glass ceiling by entering professions like accountancy, law, and medicine.

Sadly, women are more likely to have lost jobs than men during the Coronavirus lockdown, while mothers working from home say they are doing the majority of childcare and housework. Whether this pattern of gender inequality becomes entrenched over the next decade remains problematic. It's premature to claim that COVID-19 is turning the clock back on women's rights and the long march towards gender equality.

Stephen Lambert is a Newcastle City Councillor. He writes in a personal capacity

You may also be interested in these articles:

What will education look like in 2040?
Featured Article
The pandemic has swiftly opened up the frontier of at-home learning an
Almost a year on from the reformed functional skills qualification – how can you reflect on and improve your delivery
Featured Article
Since September 2019, all new apprentices that need to study functiona
Young people squeezed out of apprenticeships by Covid
Featured Article
The latest research briefing note from the Federation for Industry Sec
‘Jenga’ style collaboration for the Health and Social Care Sector in the Edinburgh City Region
Featured Article
The pandemic has shown the importance of the health and care workforce
Civic driven leadership: the importance of collaboration
Featured Article
I have always upheld the view that in education – particularly the F
The opportunity to build civic sustainability into our sector
Featured Article
“Climate change and sustainability are at the heart of what we do”
Colleges supporting the dual mandate of business development and social inclusion in Northern Ireland
Featured Article
Colleges’ understanding of their role and contribution to the growth
Platitudes and Worn Out Clichés Won’t Give England a World-class FE and Skills System
Featured Article
"Let me begin by saying this," says @TomBewick, "There is absolutely n
What the FE and Skills sector can learn from home-schooling
Featured Article
The current pandemic has completely changed our professional and perso
Apprenticeships during COVID-19, is what has been happening really acceptable?
Featured Article
Not only have apprentices lost their positions, had their ‘guarantee
At least five years of employment growth have been wiped out by the current crisis
Featured Article
What’s going on in the labour market?In normal times I’d argue the
Colleges Join Skills Revolution to Support Global Britain
Featured Article
It was fantastic to see young people at the heart of the government’

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter yesterday

‘Jenga’ style collaboration for the Health and Social Care Sector in the Edinburgh City Region: The pandemic has sh… https://t.co/1zbtzGkJq6
View Original Tweet

Sync powered by GBM
Sync powered by GBM has published a new article: Apple in FE Webinar Series 2 days ago
Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Team leading £15m sixth form support students through unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 2 days ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4786)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page