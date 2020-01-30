 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A strong and agile skills base is the foundation of any modern and successful economy

Details
Hits: 258

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Chinara Rustamova, Senior Policy Advisor, Education and Skills, The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB)

#Skills and training challenges in small businesses

It has been encouraging to see the increased focus on skills across the UK’s political landscape.

In small and medium-sized businesses, which make up 99.9% of all businesses in the UK, skills and training challenges are faced by both business owners and their employees which manifest themselves across the following seven themes:

  1. Chronic skills shortages and gaps (lack of appropriately skilled staff; sectoral differences)
  2. Brexit and immigration-related skills challenges
  3. Regional skills challenges
  4. Lack of digital skills and leadership and management skills (business productivity)
  5. Automation and AI-related skills challenges (future of work)
  6. Lifelong learning in the context of ageing society
  7. Entrepreneurial skills

1. Chronic skills shortages

At the Federation of Small Businesses, we regularly assess the confidence of the small business community through the quarterly Small Business Index (SBI). Among other things, the SBI asks small businesses to indicate the major barriers to achieving growth aspirations. The SBI acts as an excellent lens to monitor the skills needs of the economy.

Access to “appropriately skilled staff” remains one of the top three most widely referenced concerns.

2. Brexit related skills challenges

“Appropriately skilled staff” in small businesses can be the products of the UK’s and the other countries’ education systems.

Our research shows that one in five small employers employ staff from the EU.

A number of FSB members have lost EU staff since the EU referendum in 2016. Continued access to EU skills will, therefore, be vital to the economic success of the UK.

3. Regional skills challenges

The national skills challenges and opportunities should be considered in regional contexts. Clearly, skills needs and challenges, for example, in London will significantly differ from those in the North East. This is why it is important that the Skills Advisory Panels across England work with small businesses to identify the regional variations in skills needs, especially sectoral differences, and gaps in education and training provision.

Alongside that, we also need a central function that will link up all the different skills challenges and their regional disparities to provide a nationally coherent picture. Such a function should also monitor trends, forecast the future skills needs of the economy and make recommendations for addressing any gaps.

To build a more resilient post-Brexit future, there also needs to be an increased focus on appropriately skilled workforce coming through the UK education and training system. Although a lot more needs to be done, the reforms and developments in various educational areas are helping to improve the system.

4. Digital skills and leadership and management skills

FSB welcomed the increased focus on technical education and engaged with the new initiatives such as T levels and the National Retraining Scheme. We are yet to see the impact of both these programmes and their benefit to smaller employers and other stakeholders.

The apprenticeship reforms, on the other hand, have already been implemented. Although, generally successful, an imminent overspend is looming over the sustainability of the entire system. It is important that the Government provides more funding so that non-levy paying employers, who are mainly small businesses, continue to access apprenticeship funds. Apprenticeships can play a significant role in addressing productivity challenges for businesses and help them to grow.

Other contributors of productivity in small businesses are robust leadership and management skills which may lead to improvements such as digital adoption and better working practices.

5. Automation and AI-related skills challenges

Digital skills help increase a turnover in a business and are even more important in the context of changing nature of work due to automation and technological advancements.

6. Lifelong learning in the context of ageing society

This is why lifelong learning is a necessity that should help the workforce to stay up-to-date with ever-changing world of skills, especially given the fact that we now live much longer and would be working longer.

Advertisement

Discovering the Professional Identities of Teacher Educators
Featured Article
4 ways to frame #FE teacher educatorsâ€™ identitiesThis series of thre
Young care leavers must be given better support to get into employment
Featured Article
Supporting #CareLeavers into Work #ECLCMFor many young people getting
Collaboration or Competition? The Future of Further Education Dilemma No 1
Featured Article
Dilemma No 1: Collaboration or Competition #FutureofFEIn the first of

Resilience to restart your career and to continue to learn throughout life should, therefore, be developed at an earlier stage in life.

That alone would not be enough – there needs to be far more opportunities for adult learning which is dramatically low at the moment. Among other things, the Government must encourage small businesses to invest in their own and their employees’ skills.

7. Entrepreneurial skills

There should also be lifelong learning opportunities for people to start their own businesses and become entrepreneurs.

The provision of enterprise education at all stages in life has to be reformed to provide children, young people and adults with entrepreneurial skills that will set them up for the future.

As a form of entrepreneurship, self-employment might be one of the best ways to start a new career at a later stage in life. Pupils and students should be given opportunities to learn how to become self-employed through the education system and careers guidance in schools. Self-employed should be given more opportunities and incentives to train and retrain.

The £3 billion National Skills Fund that has been pledged by the Conservatives will provide match-funding for individuals and SMEs for education and training. A proportion is planned to be reserved for further strategic investment in skills.

All in all, the Fund makes the future of skills for small businesses look promising and should help address the skills challenges faced by smaller firms.

Chinara Rustamova, Senior Policy Advisor Education and Skills, The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB)

Apprenticeship starts have plummeted by around 20 per cent since the introduction of the Levy and new Standards. Non-Levy small businesses are struggling to access funding for the apprenticeship slots that they are prepared to offer.

Tom Bewick interviews Chinara Rustamova, who authored the FSB’s report, ‘Fit for the Future: Making the Apprenticeship System Work for Small Businesses for the Oct 2019 episode of #SkillsWorld:

You may also be interested in these articles:

Discovering the Professional Identities of Teacher Educators
Featured Article
4 ways to frame #FE teacher educators’ identitiesThis series of thre
Young care leavers must be given better support to get into employment
Featured Article
Supporting #CareLeavers into Work #ECLCMFor many young people getting
Collaboration or Competition? The Future of Further Education Dilemma No 1
Featured Article
Dilemma No 1: Collaboration or Competition #FutureofFEIn the first of
Pioneering non-formal and alternative learning techniques in Nepal
Featured Article
#InternationalEducationDayFor a long time, traditional education model
Teaching skills for the future: How Helsinki and Finland are leading the way
Featured Article
#Skills2030 - World-leading educators coming together to innovate glob
Bringing business, schools and colleges together is making a difference for young people
Featured Article
Employer engagement with schools and colleges is critical to the deliv
Time to bring back skills accounts?
Featured Article
Five Key Principles to Ensure the Success of Future Skills AccountsNea
The Purpose of Apprenticeships, the Rationale for the Apprenticeship Levy and the Role of Universities in Skills Provision
Featured Article
Defining what is meant by an ‘apprenticeship’Let’s start with th
£2bn Levy Underspend: Has the demise of the levy been much exaggerated?
Featured Article
#Apprenticeships 2020: Expiring #Levy Funding and Premature Success Ra
5 Reasons Dyslexic People are Brilliant Learners
Featured Article
#Dyslexic People are Brilliant LearnersDyslexia is a common neurologic
Giving a voice to all supports the inclusion of marginalised students
Featured Article
Promoting #Diversity and #InclusionA diverse and inclusive classroom i
Tackling falling adult student numbers in the UK is a priority
Featured Article
If Further Education is considered the overlooked middle child of the

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Caitlin Purvis
Caitlin Purvis has published a new article: The wrecking ball of #Brexit on overseas workers… 9 hours 52 minutes ago
Gail James
Gail James has published a new article: Double success for UK’s largest early years training provider 21 hours 33 minutes ago
Career Colleges Trust
Career Colleges Trust has published a new article: CAREER COLLEGE STUDENTS TACKLE YOUTH VIOLENCE IN THE CLOUD 21 hours 36 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page